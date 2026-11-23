San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the team for the long term.

A person familiar with the deal said Monday that Lynch and owner Jed York agreed to the extension in Mexico this weekend. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced it. The person didn’t say how long the extension runs.

Fox Sports first reported the deal.

The 49ers had reached an extension earlier this season with coach Kyle Shanahan, keeping the leadership team in place that has built one of the most successful franchises since taking over in 2017.

The 49ers lead the NFC with a 9-1 record this season thanks in part to offseason acquisitions made by Lynch, including receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

San Francisco has made the postseason five times under Shanahan and Lynch, making it to the Super Bowl following the 2019 and ’23 seasons. The 49ers also made it to the NFC title game two other times and went 12-5 with a wild-card win last season despite losing several stars to injuries.

Lynch was a Hall of Fame safety as a player and a successful broadcaster at Fox before taking over the 49ers. He won the PFWA Executive of the Year in 2019.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here