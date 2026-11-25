In the wake of a $6 million jury verdict in favor of a former Wyoming Boys’ School resident whose constitutional rights were violated, the state-run facility for delinquent boys ages 12 to 21 announced Monday that “sweeping reforms” are underway.

Juvenile justice reform advocates and a state lawmaker warn, however, that internal policy changes won’t be enough to prevent future abuse and mistreatment. They say increased oversight and transparency are needed.

Jurors in the U.S. District Court in Casper came to a unanimous decision last week that boys’ school staff subjected Blaise Chivers-King to punitive isolation in the state-run facility’s 7-by-10-foot cinderblock detention rooms and denied him due process to challenge his confinement. The jury, however, did not rule in favor of Chivers-King’s claim of excessive force.

The state is still facing five more lawsuits from former residents who allege they suffered civil rights abuses ranging from punitive use of a restraint chair to indifference to medical needs. The six former residents initially sued together, but the court separated them into different trials after a request from the state’s attorneys described the case as “deeply complex and full of fact-intensive claims involving multiple plaintiffs and defendants over a four-year time span.”

The Wyoming Department of Family Services, which oversees the 38-acre residential facility near Worland, released a statement Monday that it “cannot comment on the recent jury verdict in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, as litigation is ongoing,” but noted that Chivers-King’s experiences at the boys’ school in 2021 “do not reflect current practices.”

“Current WBS Superintendent Dale Weber instituted sweeping reforms that address the issues raised in the trial,” according to the DFS statement. “These reforms include eliminating detention rooms and detention status except under extreme circumstances, implementing nonviolent crisis intervention training, and prohibiting the use of the restraint chair.”

The DFS statement also said that Weber — who was one of the defendants in Chivers-King’s lawsuit — eliminated the mandatory head-shaving policy and brought the detention facility’s practices into alignment with nationally recognized best practices.

DFS did not immediately respond to WyoFile’s request Monday for the specific best practices or the dates these changes took place. A DFS spokesperson estimated it would take a week to provide more detailed information.

In response to questions from WyoFile about actions the state should take in light of the verdict, Gov. Mark Gordon also declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Juvenile justice reform advocates, including Laramie Democratic Rep. Karlee Provenza, hope the verdict spurs much-needed change.

An opaque system

For decades, Wyoming has recorded the highest juvenile confinement rates in the country. Research shows that locking kids up doesn’t reduce delinquent behavior and often creates a new set of problems by exacerbating the mental health challenges that led to criminal activity in the first place, according to a report issued by the Sentencing Project . In response, many states have been moving toward community-based models that focus on providing struggling kids with support and tools, and using incarceration only when necessary.

In 2021, state lawmakers set out to study why Wyoming relies so heavily on locked facilities like the Boys’ School and Girls’ School, but hit a wall accessing information.

The state can’t easily track why young people get in trouble, what local law enforcement does in response or the outcomes of efforts to address delinquent behavior, a Wyoming Community Foundation report found. Because each of Wyoming’s 23 counties handles juvenile cases differently, a child in one community might land in a community-based program while somewhere else a judge might send a kid to a juvenile facility for similar behavior.

This decentralized approach makes it hard for the state to track what’s happening to young people in the juvenile justice system, like whether they graduate from high school or reoffend as teens or adults. Those outcomes matter because they concern the well-being of children and the spending of public dollars.

Responding to the data gap, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee sponsored a bill in 2022 to strengthen information sharing about state-supervised youth, including those in the juvenile justice system. The measure has yet to pass because many Freedom Caucus members opposed it on privacy grounds. But Provenza, who helped craft the original bill, plans to bring it back during the legislative session that begins in January. She hopes the recent verdict will motivate her colleagues to take a closer look at juvenile justice.

“My intention is to create the processes that allow for us to examine if what we are doing is working or not,” Provenza said. “Particularly as I start trying to push for more investment in the things that keep kids out of detention facilities.”

Back in 2021, when the data limitations were identified, Provenza also started to hear concerns about the climate at the Boys’ School. During a presentation by DFS Director Korin Schmidt and Superintendent Weber to the Joint Judiciary Committee, Provenza asked about allegations of abuse or mistreatment and was told that records or other information about the number, nature or resolution of incidents were not made public.

Schmidt explained to the committee that because abuse allegations at the state-run facility are handled as Child Protective Services cases, they are “confidential under the statute.” CPS is a component of DFS, meaning the agency investigates the allegations itself, without any external oversight or transparency.

While the Joint Judiciary Committee was in the midst of its off-season study of juvenile justice in 2021, Chivers-King was at the boys’ school.

Four years later, during an eight-day jury trial, the details of what the then-teenager experienced saw the light of day. (Whether he formally complained at the time wouldn’t have changed whether the allegations became public back in 2021. That’s because the state’s existing laws barred the release of such records.)

Attorneys showed jurors images of the school’s detention facilities throughout the trial, where at one point Chivers-King was held for 15 days. The white cinderblock rooms are barren besides a toilet and a mattress that staff provided at night. The rooms don’t have windows that look outside, and staff at times covered the window in the door with a magnet.

Chivers-King testified during the trial that his confinement felt arbitrary. He described feeling confused when staff kept him isolated even after he had become calm. He was also on occasion locked in a detention room for a predetermined amount of time. “Even when he did what he was supposed to do, they kept him in there,” Ciara Boerman, one of his attorneys, told jurors during closing arguments.

Images and video footage presented to the jury showed Chivers-King self harming while in detention, including banging his head against the wall and at multiple points trying to strangle himself. “The vast majority of that time he spent with his own thoughts, thinking about how to end his life,” Boerman said during closing arguments.

“I hope this sends a message that legislation needs to be enacted in Wyoming to address solitary confinement,” Allison Mahoney, another one of Chivers-King’s attorneys, said after the jury delivered its verdicts.

Opening the black box

In addition to better tracking how young people move through Wyoming’s juvenile justice system, Provenza wants the Legislature to clearly define what solitary confinement is, “so that everybody has the same definition, and creating some strict guardrails around when it can be used, that basically keeps it from ever being used, except for very short stints that protect the safety of the child.”

Provenza also wants the state’s use of confinement to be reported publicly, first and foremost to parents of incarcerated kids.

“I think that’s an important component of this because parents are the best advocates for their children,” Provenza said. “What happens in the boys’ school feels like a black box to, I think, parents, but also to the state.”

There’s a connection between the public’s lack of information about Wyoming’s juvenile justice system and the abuse Chivers-King experienced at the boys’ school, according to Josh Rovner, a senior research analyst with the Sentencing Project, who recently published a report on widespread abuse in juvenile detention facilities nationally. “We count things we care about in this country.

“We know how many hogs were slaughtered last quarter. We know how many bushels of corn were exported. We know how much a gallon of gasoline costs down to the nearest milli-cent, right?” he said. If Wyoming cares about how it treats kids in detention facilities, it should make juvenile justice information public with that same level of detail. “There are plenty of states that are able to monitor, track, report, and publish what is happening with solitary confinement in their facilities.”

The Department of Family Services has fulfilled WyoFile’s multiple records requests for data on the boys’ school’s use of detention rooms and restraints, but does not automatically make the information available to the public.

The state makes public education data easily accessible so communities understand how their public schools perform without jeopardizing student privacy, which Rovner said is an apt comparison for what’s possible with juvenile justice data.

“Why would we give taxpayer-funded agencies the chance to just take their word for it, and to say, ‘Trust me,’” Rovner said. “Like, why on Earth would we do that?”

Provenza would also like the Legislature to play a stronger oversight role than it has in the past.

“Like at some point, someone has to say ‘the buck stops with us,’ and so I think we have to keep trying. I also know … we’ve got a bunch of freshmen coming in, but we have to deal with this,” she said, referring to newly elected lawmakers. Pointing to the Joint Judiciary Committee’s 2021 study of juvenile justice, which has yet to result in any reforms, Provenza realizes some might be skeptical about lawmakers considering the issue again.

Rep. Art Washut, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, did not respond to WyoFile’s questions about whether he plans to do anything in response to the verdict against the Boys’ School.

“I understand the sentiment, and part of me also has some fear that the legislative branch is not going to do the best job of overseeing what needs to happen,” Provenza said. “But I also know that we have to start somewhere, and this is our job. We fund these facilities. We write laws that impact them. We write the laws that send kids into these facilities, and so we have to take responsibility for the impact that they have and actually fix them.”

WyoFile reporter Maya Shimizu Harris contributed to this story.

This story was originally published by WyoFile and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.