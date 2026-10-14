76ers expectations riding high with addition of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown to loaded starting 5

Philadelphia 76ers

Last season: 45-37, lost in second round to New York Knicks.

COACH: Nick Nurse (4th season with 76ers; 9th season overall, 343-293)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 20 at New York.

DEPARTURES: C Andre Drummond. G Kyle Lowry. F Kelly Oubre Jr. PF Paul George

ADDITIONS: G LeBron James. SF Jaylen Brown. PF Dean Wade. C Ariel Hukporti. G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. G Labaron Philon Jr.

What to expect

Philadelphia is brimming with excitement with the addition of James. He’s a 22-time All-Star, a 21-time All-NBA selection, a four-time Most Valuable Player, a four-time NBA Finals MVP, a three-time All-Star Game MVP and a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. James is also making his likely final NBA stop as he tries to help the Sixers win their first championship since 1983. The 41-year-old James' arrival anchored a summer makeover already boosted by the shocking trade with Boston for Brown. Nurse called the sight of so much talent impressive once the Sixers hit the floor for practice. James is a future Hall of Famer. Joel Embiid has certainly built a strong case as a former league MVP and two-time scoring champion. Brown was an NBA Finals MVP and champion with the Celtics. Tyrese Maxey earned his first All-Star start last season and has blossomed into an elite talent. The 76ers are all-in on a championship run.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The 76ers just may boast the best starting five in the NBA. VJ Edgecombe is the least accomplished of the group and he was third in NBA rookie of the year voting. James is the NBA’s oldest active player at 41 and the only player in league history to have a career spanning 23 seasons; this coming season will be his 24th. Ticket prices and expectations are through the roof. The Sixers would only go as far as Embiid would take them. The oft-injured All-Star center inevitably misses chunks of time and the Sixers suffered greatly without him in the lineup. Having to count on James and Brown and Maxey to carry the load instead of, say, Oubre, in Embiid's potential absence is a significant upgrade for a team with championship aspirations.

The not-so-good: Just how much does James have left in the tank after all those miles on his 41-year-old legs? Also, how long will it take for a new starting five to come together as one unit? There is only one ball, and the Sixers have four starters used to filling up the stat sheet and Embiid, Brown and James have spent most of their careers as their team's primary scorers. The Sixers can only hope ego and injury don't derail would could be a legitimate championship chase.

Players to watch

Get your popcorn ready.

The starting lineup is loaded with star power and Hall of Fame talent with Embiid, Brown and Maxey. James will be the undisputed star of the show in his first season with the Sixers.

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