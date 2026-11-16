NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans decided after their first and only win this season to give Cam Ward every opportunity to show he can be the franchise's quarterback now and in the future.

The Titans haven't won since then but see encouraging signs of progress from the No. 1 overall draft pick of 2025.

“Philosophically, the change was how are we going to evaluate whether or not he’s capable of being our franchise quarterback if we don’t give him an opportunity to prove it,” Saleh said Monday. “And I think over the last three weeks he’s done that, or at least doing it.”

Ward now is 4-22 as a starter and has the fewest wins by a starting quarterback through his first 26 starts since 2000, according to Pro Football Focus .

Ward stands alone ahead of Blaine Gabbert, Justin Fields and Bryce Young who are tied with five apiece and Trevor Lawrence and Mike Glennon with six each.

The Titans (1-8) have lost three straight since that decision, the latest a 40-23 setback to Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans look much more like an NFL offense in the three games, scoring an average of 27.6 points a game. Two losses were by seven points or fewer, and they trailed 30-23 until a late turnover on downs in the last loss.

In that span, Ward has thrown for 716 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has scrambled for 85 of his 181 yards rushing this season.

The Titans also are using more hurry-up on offense, letting Ward check into plays at the line. Ward said that allows coordinator Brian Daboll to talk to him more at the line of scrimmage and call plays that the Titans are good at executing. The result is Ward looks more comfortable and confident working through progressions better.

“I think he’s doing a really nice job just playing quarterback,” Saleh said.

What’s working

The offensive line. The Titans gave up just one sack despite being without left guard Peter Skoronski , who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Tennessee has had five games this season allowing one or fewer sacks and has given up 14, which is tied for fourth fewest in the NFL.

Only Denver (11), Kansas City (12) and San Francisco (13) have allowed fewer sacks than the Titans. Ward said the line has done a “fantastic job” protecting him with the latest sack not on his linemen.

What needs help

The defense. Playing without four starters because of trading Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker and injuries, the Titans could not stop the Jaguars, who piled up 459 yards and converted 7 of 14 third down attempts.

The Titans didn't allow an opponent more than 399 yards through the first six games. Now Tennessee has had its three worst games in terms of yardage giving up 491, 510 and now 459 yards. Saleh said the Titans just have to make plays that they're in position to make.

Stock up

Alontae Taylor. The Titans made the decision to just have the cornerback signed to a three-year, $58 million contract to play outside inside where Taylor is at his best. Marcus Harris, who had been playing inside cornerback, didn't play a snap against the Jaguars, and Saleh said he is the one who rotates the cornerbacks.

Taylor had seven tackles and started alongside Cor'Dale Flott and Josh Williams.

Stock down

WR Calvin Ridley. The veteran receiver remains “youthful” and Saleh said they need to get him more chances, but Ridley played only four snaps against Jacksonville. He wasn't targeted even once.

Injuries

WR Carnell Tate, who has missed two games with an injured shoulder, LB Cody Barton and LB Anthony Hill Jr. are expected back at practice this week. RG Fernando Carmona Jr. will start practicing to work his way off injured reserve. Saleh said both S Tony Adams (concussion) and WR Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) were being evaluated Monday with no updates.

Key number

1 — The next loss clinches a fifth straight losing season for the Titans, who are 20-57 since 2022.

Next steps

The Titans now have back-to-back road games starting at Dallas (4-6) on Sunday and then visit Jacksonville for their second game with the Jaguars in three weeks.

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