HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — NFL officials handling Sunday's Seattle Seahawks-Las Vegas Raiders game already were dealing with a mixed crew because of flight delays and cancellations two days earlier.

Then two plays occurred in the Seahawks' 21-13 victory that challenged the officials.

One occurred just before the two-minute warning when Raiders kicker Matt Gay sent the kickoff toward the back of the end zone to preserve time for a Las Vegas team with two timeouts remaining. Seattle's Tory Horton leaped high to bat the ball forward and then instructed Rashid Shaheed to pick it up and run into the field of play.

Shaheed not only returned the kick to the 19-yard line, he ran the clock below two minutes to essentially cost the Raiders a timeout. Quarterback Drew Lock picked up a first down two plays later on a bootleg to end any doubts.

Officials huddled for several minutes to discuss whether Horton's batted ball was a penalty, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Monday.

“We were seeing if we could get time back on the clock, which we weren't,” Kubiak said. “There were some other scenarios that were involved that got brought up and then taken away. It was a lengthy discussion. We decided not to rekick, and they ended up getting a first down on us and ending the game.”

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald called it “a tremendous play” by his players.

“Those are guys that haven’t necessarily practiced a bunch in a while, especially with this game plan,” Macdonald said. "So to be able to step in and execute some of those critical situations is some great stuff by them. Great job by our coaches, and really helped us close the game out.”

The other challenging play occurred late in the first half.

Referee Bill Vinovich signaled first down for the Raiders, but the chain gang switched the down marker to four and didn't move the chains 10 additional yards. Las Vegas quarterback Fernando Mendoza appeared to run a play as if the first down had been called, and he wound up scrambling for what would have been enough yardage anyway to convert a fourth down.

“We saw them signal first down, so we went about our business in two minutes,” Kubiak said. “Assuming it was a first down, but the chains did not reflect that, but we were going off the referees.”

Asked if he received an explanation from the officials, Kubiak said, “Not yet.”

Two referees worked the game, with Vinovich the lead and Carl Cheffers the umpire. Brad Allen had been assigned to be the referee, but the nationwide ground stop on Friday and resulting disruption in air service forced the NFL to make changes to its crews.

“I thought overall they did an excellent job,” Kubiak said. “That was a unique situation at the end, but I thought even though it took a long time, they communicated extremely well to me.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here