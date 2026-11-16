A hidden cathedral floor emerges in Sudan, revealing one of the biggest medieval churches

CAIRO (AP) — Archaeologists have unearthed the original floor of a monumental medieval cathedral in northern Sudan that could be bigger than the White House, revealing the scale and architectural significance of one of Nubia’s most important Christian buildings.

A Polish-Sudanese mission earlier this month uncovered a staircase with 11-meter (36-foot) high walls that led them to the original floor level of the Great Church of Jesus, probably the largest church in medieval Nubia, in Sudan’s ancient city of Old Dongola.

The church was first found in 2021, but much of it remains buried, with the staircase the only area where archaeologists managed to reach the floor.

“This was a building larger than the famous White House … and we are planning to excavate it,” said Artur Obłuski, head of the Sudanese-Polish archaeological mission.

He said it was the largest and most important church in medieval Makuria, one of three kingdoms that emerged along the middle reaches of the Nile River following the arrival of Christian missionaries in the sixth century. The church is in Old Dongola on the eastern bank of the Nile, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of modern-day Dongola. The city is known for its numerous ancient churches.

He likened the church to Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian in 537, saying that the Great Church of Jesus played a similar role in medieval Nubia and northeastern Africa through its spatial planning and construction techniques.

“In the history of architecture, certain buildings emerge that, to use a modern term, become trendsetters. Hagia Sophia in Constantinople, modern-day Istanbul, is certainly one such example. The Great Church of Jesus appears to be a natural candidate for such a role in Nubia, and perhaps even in this part of Africa,” Obłuski said.

Archaeologists estimated that the church measured about 47 metres (154 feet) wide and 57 metres (187 feet) long, Obłuski, who is also the director of the Polish Center of Mediterranean Archaeology, said.