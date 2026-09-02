A new era in Pittsburgh: Mike McCarthy takes over as Steelers run it back

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-8)

Expectations

The head coach may have changed in Pittsburgh, with Mike McCarthy taking over after Mike Tomlin stepped down in January following a 19-year run, but the standard remains the standard to borrow one of Tomlin's pet phrases. The Steelers managed to win their first AFC North title since 2020 in Tomlin's final year, but the season ended as so many have for the past decade: with a lopsided playoff loss. Yet rather than blow it up, the Steelers have opted to largely run it back. While most of the coaching staff is new, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned for his 22nd and — he says — final NFL season. Pittsburgh upgraded the wide receiver group, acquiring Michael Pittman and selecting Germie Bernard in the second round of the draft. Rico Dowdle joins Jaylen Warren in the backfield, though they will play behind an offensive line that didn't exactly assert itself during the preseason. The team will be defined, once again, by a defense that includes seeming ageless defensive tackle Cam Heyward (37) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. McCarthy, at 62, was not hired to build, but to win now. If he doesn't, the good vibes from the Pittsburgh native's homecoming will fade quickly.

New faces

WR Michael Pittman, RB Rico Dowdle, CB Jamel Dean, TE Robert Tonyan, S Jaquan Brisker, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LT Max Iheanachor, WR Germie Bernard, QB Drew Allar.

Key losses

RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Calvin Austin III, LG Isaac Seumalo, LT Broderick Jones, TE Connor Heyward, WR Adam Thielen, S Chuck Clark, CB James Pierre.

Strengths

The defensive line around Heyward is young and impressive. The Steelers signed Keeanu Benton to an extension and are bullish on Derrick Harmon, who had his moments when healthy as a rookie last season. The edge-rushing group that includes Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig is among the most disruptive in the league when they're all available, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is eager to find ways to put all three on the field at the same time. The secondary, provided cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is healthy and/or under long-term contract, also has a chance to be excellent. Jalen Ramsey is a versatile pro who thrived last season when asked to move around. Kicker Chris Boswell remains one of the best in the business, which is a good thing for a team that is preternaturally disposed to playing tight games.

Weaknesses

The offensive line is a work in progress. While center Zach Frazier is establishing himself as one of the top players at his position and tackle Troy Fautanu looks as if he'll be around for a good long while, around them things get dicey. Dylan Cook will start at the other tackle, with Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick at guards. That group will need to come together quickly if Rodgers wants to have time to stretch the field, something he largely avoided last season while opting for quick passes that minimized the risk of him getting hit. McCarthy's lengthy track record of success as a play-caller is cause for optimism that the offense can be more explosive, but only if Rodgers can stay upright and effective. The wide receiver group is improved. Whether it will be better is anyone's guess.

Camp development

The vast majority of the attention during camp was given to young quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard, both of whom showed signs of being quick studies at what McCarthy has dubbed “Quarterback U.” While both of them made the roster, the reality is if either of them sees the field in a meaningful situation this season, things will have taken a turn. Iheanachor, the club's first-round pick, saw his development slowed by an injury early in camp, likely pushing back the timetable for when he might be ready to supplant Cook at tackle.

Fantasy players to watch

The Steelers paid tight end Pat Freiermuth high-profile money only to have him disappear for large stretches in former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's attack. Tight ends have always thrived under McCarthy, and expect Freiermuth to get plenty of looks over the middle as McCarthy schemes ways to get him open. Warren and Dowdle are in a 1A/1B situation in the backfield, so start one of them at your own risk. Expect McCarthy to try to find ways to get DK Metcalf open downfield, though whether that happens depends largely on how much time Rodgers has to chuck it deep.

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