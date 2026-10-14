A revamped Hawks team chases a bigger leap after a first-round playoff exit

Atlanta Hawks

Last season: 46-36, lost to the Knicks in the first round of playoffs.

COACH: Quin Snyder (sixth season, 13th overall, 505-399)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at Orlando.

DEPARTURES: F Zaccharie Risacher, F Jonathan Kuminga, G Buddy Hield, PG Gabe Vincent, C Christian Koloko, C Tony Bradley.

ADDITIONS: G Luguentz Dort, G Aaron Wiggins, F Dorian Finney-Smith, G Kingston Flemings, F Zuby Ejiofor, Henri Veesaar.

What to expect

The Hawks bring back a core of Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum and Dyson Daniels — a group that came together quickly and went 20-10 to wrap up the regular season and enter the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league. Johnson's continued development will be key to Atlanta's ceiling, especially coming off his first go-round in the playoffs as the franchise player.

After falling to the eventual champion Knicks in a turbulent first-round playoff series, the Hawks brought in two players with valuable postseason experience in Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins, both key contributors on the Oklahoma City Thunder championship team in 2025. A strong group of newcomers brings questions about how to best utilize that depth as Snyder faces decisions about the starting lineup and rotation. If the pieces fit, Atlanta could be a tough matchup on both ends of the floor.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The Hawks have a deep roster with a returning core unit and several players coming off breakout campaigns. Johnson was a first-time NBA All-Star after establishing himself as the centerpiece of Atlanta's offense in a career year where he averaged 22.5 points per game, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Alexander-Walker was named the league's Most Improved Player after career-highs in points (20.8), assists (3.7), rebounds (3.4) and steals (1.3).

The Hawks also have the personnel to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Daniels, Dort and Alexander-Walker give Atlanta several strong perimeter defenders and provide Snyder the flexibility to throw different looks at opposing guards and wings.

The not-so-good: The Hawks addressed several needs this offseason but they remain relatively thin at center. The need for depth became especially apparent during last year's playoff run with the loss of Jock Landale. Okongwu is coming off a productive season, but the loss of rookie Henri Veesaar to a season-ending ACL tear takes another option out of the rotation. Atlanta's perimeter defenders should help, but questions remain about the Hawks' ability to protect the rim and rebound against elite centers.

Player to watch

Wiggins could be an important part of Atlanta's efforts to take another step forward this season. Wiggins brings a proven ability to be a contributor on a championship-level team. He shot 35.6% from 3-point range last season and is a career 38% shooter beyond the arc, but he's averaged double-digit points only once in five seasons. With more opportunities in Atlanta, Wiggins could take on a bigger offensive role in his inaugural campaign with the Hawks.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here