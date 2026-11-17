MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Somali American man who drives for Uber is in critical condition after an alleged attack by a passenger, but authorities said they could not prove the attack was motivated by bias.

Mohamed Yusuf has broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and significant internal bleeding after being strangled with a seatbelt and run over by his own car early Saturday, according to court documents.

Passenger Samit Apurva Patel, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking. But prosecutors said the evidence could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Patel's behavior was motivated by bias. Though that “does not diminish the pain that the family and the Somali community are feeling right now," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Tuesday.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Patel, who is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. A person who answered a phone number associated with Patel’s address said, “No comment,” before hanging up.

Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when Yusuf picked up the passenger just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Yusuf's brother says he heard the passenger tell Yusuf he didn’t like the name Mohamed, the court document says. He later heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over by the car, according to the filing.

Moriarty said the motive remains unknown but said, “There were some serious issues going on with this gentleman at the time he went home that so alarmed his parents that they called 911.”

Patel's parents called for a wellness check after Patel arrived home appearing intoxicated and “exhibiting signs of emotional distress and belligerent behavior,” according to the court filing. When officers arrived, they found Yusuf's car in the driveway with the exterior and driver's seatbelt damaged. The phone call with Yusuf's brother was still active through the car's system, court records show.

Officers said Patel told them he had been drinking and “admitted he took an Uber home, but he claimed not to know where his Uber driver was," the filing says.

Officers found Yusuf in a patch of burs in a ditch off the side of the road using location data from his smartwatch and a drone with thermal imaging.

Uber said in a statement that it was horrified by the attack, has been in touch with the driver’s family and has banned the rider from the platform.

The incident in a Minneapolis suburb has increased fear after years of targeted rhetoric against Somali Americans, including from President Donald Trump, said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“We feel as a community we’re under threat, constantly,” Hussein said. “Our community has, unfortunately, been feeling the brunt end of a disinformation and demonization campaign that has been going on now, and it’s coming from every corner.”

Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S., with a concentrated share in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The overwhelming majority are American citizens.

The Trump administration's largest immigration enforcement operation, Operation Metro Surge, targeted the Twin Cities. Trump has said immigrants from the war-torn East African country have “caused a lot of trouble,” and he wants them to leave. He also referred to Somali immigrants in the U.S. as “garbage.”

Hussein said dozens of community members have been stopping by the hospital to show support for Yusuf. While there's widespread fear, Hussein said, it's been particularly acute among Uber drivers.

“I also think for a lot of Uber drivers are also feeling extremely vulnerable because of the fact of the way that the incident happened," Hussein said.

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Fingerhut reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press/Report for America reporter Laura Turbay contributed from Little Rock, Arkansas.