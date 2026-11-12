A third-string QB just 11 days ago, Cardinals' Carson Beck prepares for his first NFL start

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Beck was a third-string quarterback just 11 days ago, learning the life of a professional athlete while working in near-anonymity behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on the depth chart.

Life can change quickly in the NFL.

The 24-year-old rookie will be the starter for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams after a dizzying set of circumstances and injuries. Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6 , and then Minshew suffered a season-ending elbow injury on Sunday in a loss to Seattle.

“You try to remind these guys that you're a snap, maybe two snaps, maybe three snaps away,” first-year coach Mike LaFleur said. “Sometimes they believe you and sometimes they don't. Well, here it is. Be ready to roll.”

Beck's first start comes with a lot of challenges. He's debuting behind a banged-up offensive line that's missing left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (biceps) and potentially without center Hjalte Froholdt, who is in the concussion protocol. The Cardinals' top two wide receivers — Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne — are also out for the season.

The team's current group of receivers includes Zay Jones, Reggie Virgil, Devin Duvernay and Simi Fehoko, who have a combined total of eight catches so far this season.

Ratcheting up the difficulty even more is the fact that the Rams' defense has two of the best pass rushers of this generation — Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett.

Beck said he's got a ton of respect for the entire Rams defense, but that it wouldn't affect his demeanor. Arizona will try to snap a 10-game home losing streak on Sunday.

“I think the coolest thing about confidence is that confidence is a choice,” Beck said. “I've said it before — it makes everyone else around you better as well. You've just got to go out there and execute, got to go out there and do your thing, be confident, have swag and have moxie.”

There are reasons to believe Beck is ready for the challenge.

He's more seasoned than an average NFL rookie after a six-year college career at Miami and Georgia. LaFleur said the quarterback's experience in the spotlight — and his background operating pro-style offenses — have made for a smooth transition to the league.

Beck also had an encouraging preseason performance in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 7, when he completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Now the stats count.

“You’re assessing everyone, whether it’s their first start or 50th start,” LaFleur said. “Each game is a life of its own. I’m just looking forward to just watching him go operate. Play each play as its own, learn, grow within a game, grow within a series. Like I’ve said multiple times — I know this isn’t too big for him.”

Beck does have one elite playmaker at his disposal in All-Pro Trey McBride. The fifth-year tight end is in the middle of another monster season with an NFL-leading 73 catches for 598 yards and five touchdowns.

McBride said Beck goes through his reads quickly, has good arm strength and can make off-schedule plays while scrambling.

“There's a reason he won as many games as he did in college — he's very, very talented,” McBride said. “I'm excited for him to be able to show the world what he can do.”

Beck said that it was hard to stay still on Monday when he got the news that he'd be starting. He spent time walking around his backyard, calling friends and relatives to tell them the good news.

He could have eight games to show he's the Cardinals' quarterback of the future.

“We'll know more on Sunday, but we have confidence that he's ready to roll,” LaFleur said.

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