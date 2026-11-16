SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s embattled secretary of the Department of Family announced Monday that she would resign by year’s end as she denied corruption allegations swirling around her.

Lawmakers in the U.S. territory had demanded for months that Suzanne Roig step down over the latest political scandal to hit the administration of Gov. Jenniffer González , which has seen several high-ranking officials resign or be fired in recent years.

Roig is under investigation by Puerto Rico’s Senate, the island’s Justice Department and its Office of the Inspector General.

In recent months, Blanca Medina Díaz, who was dismissed as head of the Administration for the Socioeconomic Development of the Family, which is within the department Roig oversees, publicly accused Roig of pressuring her to approve a nearly $40 million contract that Medina alleges was illegal and would have used federal funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The alleged push came after Roig and other officials visited Louisiana.

Roig and NOLA Education LLC, a Louisiana-based education company, have said that no contract was signed.

Medina, who has met with U.S. federal authorities, also accused Roig of pressuring her to approve an unrelated contract worth more than $300,000.

Roig has been under fire, as has the governor, who has publicly supported her.

Roig testified before Puerto Rico’s Senate in recent weeks as certain lawmakers who are members of the governor’s pro-statehood party called for her to step down.

Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, also a member of the governor’s New Progressive Party, has said that ongoing legislative investigations would continue even if Roig resigned.

As Roig faced increasing scrutiny, she alleged in recent months that she was being stalked and persecuted as she denied all accusations.

In a statement Monday, Roig said that nobody asked her to resign as she thanked the governor for “the time and space that allowed me to defend my reputation against attacks full of falsehoods.”

Her decision to step down on Dec. 31 angered many.

“The resignation should have been immediate,” said Puerto Rico Sen. Juan Oscar Morales, majority whip and a member of the governor’s party. “The Department of the Family needs leadership focused on addressing the agency’s problems and ensuring services for those who depend on it.”

Roig’s announcement came nearly four months after the governor’s chief of staff and deputy chief of staff announced their resignations as they, too, denied corruption allegations. The governor stood by them as she has by Roig.