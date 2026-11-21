LAS VEGAS (AP) — V8 engines are making a likely return to Formula 1 in 2030 after a unanimous agreement was reached Friday that will bring back a roar to the sport that has been missing for more than a decade.

F1 used V8s from 2006-13 before opting to go to the quieter V6 turbo-hybrid engines.

FIA, the governing body of F1, said an agreement was reached with the 11 teams, International Automobile Federation, Formula One Management and power unit manufacturers. FIA’s World Motor Sport Council will meet next month in Shanghai to present a more definitive plan to bring back the V8s.

“The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this championship (series),” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement. "Our vision is clear, lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition.

“I want to thank all involved for their collaboration. This is an important step forward, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport.”

Momentum appeared to be building toward an agreement this week as the teams gathered to prepare for Saturday night's Las Vegas Grand Prix . McLaren CEO Zak Brown even said Friday an agreement had been reached “in principle.”

“I think everyone is very, very excited,” Brown said. “I think now it’s about kind of dotting the ‘I's and crossing the 'T’s.”

Drivers also have expressed their support toward a possible move.

“I'd love to see it,” said George Russell, who with Kimi Antonelli led Mercedes to the constructors' title. “I look at the old videos of the old engines, they give me goose bumps. I think it's that high-pitched squeal that I'm missing from this era.

"The purist will say it takes away all electrical power, but I think when you look at how a lot of these cars have evolved in recent years and the power output from some of these electrical motors these days, Formula 1's going to continue to be the fastest racecars on the planet.”

Four-time series champion Max Verstappen hasn't committed to racing beyond 2030 when his contract with Red Bull expires. He didn't indicate whether the return to V8 would make it more enticing to stay

“For sure, (the V8 is) better, but I cannot tell you now what I will do after 2030,” Verstappen said. “But for the sport itself, it's a good choice.”

See AP’s full auto racing coverage here