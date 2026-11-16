Aaron Glenn stripped himself of his “superpower” last week.

The embattled New York Jets coach handed off defensive play-calling duties to coordinator Brian Duker on Sunday against Buffalo, the first known time this season Glenn switched things up for his game-day operations.

“I gave Duker the lead when it comes to that,” Glenn said Monday, a day after the Jets lost 31-12 to the Bills. “I'm still a huge part of what we call and this has been a collaboration throughout the whole season, to be honest with you.”

Steve Wilks ran the defense in Glenn's first season with the Jets until he was fired with three games remaining. Heading into this season, Glenn decided he would call the defensive plays and have Duker be his right-hand man — with a coordinator title — in the decision-making process.

“Play-calling is my superpower, really,” Glenn said during the offseason.

He appears to have been sapped of that strength, based on the way the defense has played lately.

The Jets got off to a solid start but haven't been able to get off the field or stop opponents during crucial moments. New York is ranked 16th in yards allowed per game, 30th against the run and 19th vs. the pass. During the Jets' five-game skid, they've given up an average of 31.6 points.

That's hardly super.

“I had the lead the first game going up to this point and this game, I wanted to give him the lead,” Glenn said. “If there's anything that I want to get called, I would definitely get on the headset and let him know it. If there's some calls I didn't like, I will let him know it, and we'll go from there.”

The Jets were solid in the first half against Josh Allen and the Bills, allowing only 10 points to the highest-scoring team in the league entering the week. But it was a different story in the second half, when Buffalo scored three touchdowns and had three plays of 45 yards or longer — including James Cook's game-sealing 74-yard touchdown run.

Glenn is now 5-22 as the Jets' head coach and has taken the surprising step of ceding a responsibility he enjoys.

"I’ve said this and I will continue to do this: Anything that we as a staff, anything that I can do as a head coach to help us win games, I’m willing to do it,” Glenn said. “I’m not afraid to do that. So I gave him the lead, but I was very involved in what we ran.”

Glenn declined to say if the arrangement will continue the rest of the season, or even this week as the Jets prepare to face the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Again, I'm going to do whatever it takes for us to go out there and try to win the game,” he said.

What’s working

Glenn's praise of the team owner. Glenn, a former star cornerback for the Jets, maintains that he and Woody Johnson have a strong relationship and speak regularly. Johnson hasn't spoken to reporters in more than a year, so his thoughts on Glenn's job status aren't public. But Glenn has appreciated Johnson's approach with him.

“The good thing about me and Woody’s relationship is we don’t flip-flop on each other," Glenn said. “We don’t change. We’re always honest. When we do have conversations, he will give me the good and bad, same way I would give him the good and bad. Then we’ll move on and we’ll go to the next week.”

What needs help

Execution on offense. The Jets have gone nine consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown. They've gotten four field goals from Jason Sanders in each of their last two games to account for all of their scoring.

“As an offense, we have to fix that,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “That’s on us."

Stock up

Sanders. He missed last season while with Miami because of a hip injury. After an up-and-down training camp with New York, the veteran kicker was cut, signed to the practice squad and eventually added to the active roster. Sanders is 25 of 28 on field-goal attempts this season and has made four in each of his last three games. He is 13 of 14 on extra points.

Stock down

TE Kenyon Sadiq. Since his breakout performance against Detroit in Week 3, when he had seven catches for 105 yards and a TD, the rookie first-rounder has been an afterthought. Sadiq has just 10 catches for 95 yards in the last seven games.

Injuries

QB Geno Smith was having tests Monday on his injured left ankle after leaving in the third quarter . Smith, who earlier missed a series while being evaluated for a head injury, had his ankle twist under him. Glenn said Smith will remain the starter if healthy. Rookie Cade Klubnik would fill in if Smith can't go. ... WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and LG Dylan Parham (knee) also were having tests.

Key numbers

0-9 — That's Glenn's record against AFC East opponents, becoming the sixth coach since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to lose his first nine division games, according to ESPN Research. He's tied with four others, one behind Detroit's Jim Schwartz, who lost his first 10 division games during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Next steps

While Glenn and the Jets wait on the status of Smith's ankle, they'll prepare to go on the road to face the winless Chargers, who were playing at Baltimore on Monday night.

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