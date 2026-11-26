Aaron Rodgers may not get to walk off the field to a standing ovation one final time to end his distinguished NFL career.

He made sure to leave Steelers coach Mike McCarthy with a stinging goodbye on his way out of Pittsburgh.

In a bizarre 18-hour period, the four-time AP NFL MVP was benched , declared inactive and then released on Wednesday after he excoriated McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

It’s a dramatic breakup for a coach-quarterback duo who won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay 16 years ago and reunited this season in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers played a role in the Steelers hiring McCarthy after Mike Tomlin stepped down and the organization’s decision was a factor in him returning to play another season.

“I did vouch for him, so I am accountable with this,” Rodgers said. “I’m not a victim here. I am accountable.”

But their relationship deteriorated again — Rodgers said McCarthy still blames him for his firing in Green Bay — and Rodgers unleashed a scathing critique of McCarthy following their latest breakup.

Among the blistering accusations, Rodgers said McCarthy falls asleep and snores in position meetings, missed team events, alienates defensive players, doesn’t quickly catch up on film study and broke a huddle during halftime of Pittsburgh’s 19-16 loss to the Eagles last week by saying, “1-2-3 Packers.”

McCarthy didn’t deny that slip-up, calling it an “embarrassing moment.”

Speculation about McCarthy’s work ethic predates his arrival in Pittsburgh. Rodgers said it happened in Green Bay, too.

But former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings said on FOX Sports 1 he didn’t recall McCarthy sleeping in meetings.

“None of us ever saw that,” Jennings said. “My time in Green Bay, I never experienced that. I never experienced any of that. I never knew there was chatter around it.”

After a 13-year stint with the Packers that included one Super Bowl title, McCarthy sat out the 2019 season and went to Dallas in 2020. He led the Cowboys to three straight 12-5 seasons but only went 1-3 in the playoffs and was fired after going 7-10 in 2024. He interviewed for two of the seven coaching vacancies before sitting out 2025.

One person affiliated with the league told The Associated Press in April 2025 that interest in McCarthy was minimal because of concerns about his habits and commitment. A former NFL quarterback confirmed that he saw McCarthy asleep during a meeting at an earlier coaching stop. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the delicate nature of the topic.

Rodgers said he hoped the 63-year-old McCarthy would be energized by returning to coach his hometown team but the problems persisted. Rodgers said he told McCarthy on Tuesday to release him if quarterbacks coach Tom Arth didn’t take over playcalling duties.

McCarthy called it an “ultimatum” that was “clearly out of his job description.”

So, Rodgers is gone and the Steelers (6-4) have to seek a playoff berth with career backup Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers turns 43 next week and already declared this would be his last season in the league. He becomes a free agent if a team doesn’t claim him on waivers.

Barring injuries to a starting quarterback on contending teams, the only current fit on paper for Rodgers would be the New England Patriots. The defending AFC champions lost Drake Maye to a leg injury and are down to Tommy DeVito. They’re 5-5 and trail the Steelers by one game for the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing was the passing game coordinator and QB coach with the Jets in 2023-24 when Rodgers was in New York. Rodgers is a schematic fit with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But it's unknown whether coach Mike Vrabel would want to bring in Rodgers.

The Baltimore Ravens (4-7) have lost six in a row and don't have Lamar Jackson but acquired veteran Jacoby Brissett in a trade. They play Pittsburgh twice down the stretch but adding Rodgers seems unlikely.

It's more likely that Rodgers has played his last game after 22 seasons. If so, his final pass was a 20-yard touchdown to Max Hurleman, a player who was making his NFL debut. Rodgers even led the Steelers in yards rushing (29) against Philadelphia.

Going out like this would be an unceremonious end to a career that will eventually land Rodgers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

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