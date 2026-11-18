EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there's noise around Abdul Carter and his lack of sack production this season, he hears it.

“I hear everything,” Carter said. And he has some thoughts about it, too.

Carter posted on social media that he's going to show critics what he can do when he and the New York Giants play Jacksonville on Sunday. The second-year edge rusher welcomes the attention while sitting on two sacks and after going the past four games without one.

“I’m 100% confident it’ll come," Carter said after practice Wednesday. “I want the eyes on me.”

Carter gets the chance to prove himself against the Jaguars, who traded up to the second pick in the draft and took two-way Travis Hunter instead. The Giants selected Carter next, and he endured a rocky rookie season that included twice being benched for off-field reasons.

This fall, Carter has had to adjust to life without Brian Burns, the reigning Pro Bowl linebacker who has been out since tearing ligaments in his right knee in Week 3. Burns' absence has made Carter the focus of more double-teams and made it harder for him to get to quarterbacks.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Carter said. “At the end of the day, it’s not going to blind me from the main goal — and the main goal is always going to be to win. But at the same time, I could also have that extra chip on my shoulder about: ‘All right, I have to do more. I have to get more production.’”

“But I’m not going to chase. I’m not going to do nothing that’s outside my job. As long as I’m doing everything to contribute to winning, I’ll be all right.”

After having one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, the Giants rank fifth in yards allowed and are third against the pass. Putting pressure on opposing offensive lines has paved the way for that, and coach John Harbaugh likes what he has seen from Carter.

"I believe the sacks will come," Harbaugh said. “He’s a disruptive guy. I promise you they’re accounting for him, and the sacks are just going to come.”

J.J. McCarthy feels at home with the Giants

Nearly two months and three starts into his time with New York, QB J.J. McCarthy is settling in and starting to be comfortable with his surroundings, football and otherwise, as he gets ready to make his fourth start.

“It feels like home,” McCarthy said. “I’m just extremely acclimated right now, I think would be the word, of just the community, the building, knowing how to get here from home and knowing where all the bathrooms are — little things like that where there’s not as much extra thinking. You can really keep the main thing the main thing.”

McCarthy is 2-1 since taking over for Jameis Winston. He threw an interception that ended the chances of coming back to beat Washington on Thursday night, a loss that dropped the Giants to 5-3-1.

They're still in first place in the NFC East, and Harbaugh gave McCarthy another vote of confidence Wednesday.

“He’s been playing winning football,” Harbaugh said. “I’m really happy with the way he’s playing.”

Harbaugh explains why he chose to receive

The Giants won the coin toss prior to the Commanders game and surprisingly chose to receive the opening kickoff. They opted to defer to the second half and start on defense all five previous times this season when given the choice.

There was a legitimate reason behind it: Cornerback Deonte Banks injured a shoulder in warmups and was going to miss the first series while getting evaluated.

“That being the case, we figured hopefully he’ll be out here for the second series,” Harbaugh said. “The offense was gracious enough to at least put some plays out there and buy some time, and he was able to play. That determined that decision.”

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