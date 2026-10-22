After review, the refs admit it: LaMelo Ball really did travel on side-step 3-pointer in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Upon review, Minnesota's LaMelo Ball traveled.

Really, really traveled.

The association that represents NBA referees posted a clip from Wednesday night's game between the Timberwolves and the Miami Heat and clarified — not that it needed much clarification — that Ball indeed did commit a violation on his way to a 3-pointer in the second quarter of Minnesota's win.

“For everyone asking, “how is this legal?” It’s not!” the referees' union wrote in a post on X. “He gathers with his right foot on the floor and would be permitted two steps by rule (left-right). He takes four steps after gathering the ball and travels.”

Even Ball's brother, seven-year NBA player Lonzo Ball, got the call right moments after the play.

“Travel lmaoooo,” Lonzo Ball posted.

Told in an interview with ESPN after the game that his brother made the traveling call, LaMelo Ball — who was making his Minnesota debut — still insisted he didn't commit a violation.

“He hatin'. He hatin'," LaMelo Ball said in the televised interview. “See, I gotta give him a call right now, cause with the family, he knows what you're supposed to do. Even if I’m wrong, I’m right. That's how it goes.”

Ball's shouldn't-have-counted shot broke what was a 39-39 tie at the time, but in the end it wasn't like the 3-pointer played a big role in the outcome. LaMelo Ball finished the game with 21 points, and Minnesota won 131-106.

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