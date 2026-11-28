DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Agit Kabayel's first defense of his WBC heavyweight title was brief and bizarre when challenger Nelson Hysa's corner threw in the towel in the second round after their fighter indicated an injury and tried to carry on using one arm on Saturday.

Fighting at home in Germany in a packed soccer stadium, Kabayel improved his record to 28-0 after seeing off the previously undefeated 42-year-old Hysa (25-1), who made his pro debut only in 2022.

Hysa came out swinging in the first round, but soon resorted to lengthy clinches. He suddenly turned away in the second, gesturing to his corner to signal what seemed to be a hand or wrist problem.

The Albanian challenger tried to carry on — boxing almost exclusively with his right arm — and even landed some uppercuts on Kabayel. Still, he seemed in pain and again gestured to the corner.

The towel flew in as Kabayel continued to throw punches, landing one particularly heavy shot to the head.

The referee stopped the fight and Hysa exchanged words with Kabayel before the two men embraced.

Kabayel became the first German heavyweight champion in almost a century this year when he was handed the WBC heavyweight title after Oleksandr Usyk vacated his belts . The win over Hysa was the first successful defense by a German heavyweight champ since Max Schmeling against Young Stribling in 1931.

Tougher opponents await for the 34-year-old Kabayel, who has proposed a unification fight with IBF champion Filip Hrgovic. WBO champ Daniel Dubois could be another option, or the winner of next month’s mega-fight between former champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua .

The fight took place in the same soccer stadium in Duesseldorf where Kabayel’s old sparring partner Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision exactly 11 years earlier.

The Klitschko brothers spent years fighting in Germany and winning, and Fury’s win sent interest in boxing in Germany into a decline that Kabayel has promised to reverse.

Kabayel celebrated the win over Hysa by holding aloft a half-and-half flag combining the German tricolor with a flag honoring his Kurdish roots.

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