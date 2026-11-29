IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Spencer Ahrens had 20 points in Boise State’s 84-71 win against North Texas on Saturday.

Ahrens also added eight rebounds for the Broncos (6-2). Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 19 points while shooting 5 for 17 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to go with five assists. Dovydas Butka had 17 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line.

Aeneas Alexander led the way for the Mean Green (4-3) with 20 points and nine rebounds. North Texas also got 16 points from Je’Shawn Stevenson. TJ Crumble also had 10 points.

Boise State took the lead with 1:50 left in the first half and did not trail again. Butka led in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put the Broncos up 38-33 at the break. Boise State pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.