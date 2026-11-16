Alcaraz dominates Tiafoe in ATP Finals opener and extends winning streak to 10 matches

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Facing a player who had pushed him to five sets in their previous two meetings, Carlos Alcaraz made sure not to get into an extended battle with Frances Tiafoe this time.

The third-ranked Alcaraz kept up his strong end-of-the season form with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tiafoe in his opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Alcaraz had tape around right knee but showed no signs of discomfort as he raced all over the court in a commanding display to extend his winning streak to 10 matches.

Alcaraz finished off the first set in a mere 28 minutes after racing out to a 4-0 lead and also broke early in the second.

Alcaraz is aiming for his third straight title indoors after lifting trophies in Vienna and Paris. He’s also aiming to claim the title at Finals for the first time after losing last year’s championship match in Turin to Jannik Sinner .

Sinner, the two-time defending champion at the ATP Finals, ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

Alcaraz required five sets to beat Tiafoe in the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals and the third round of Wimbledon in 2024. He went on to claim the title after both of those victories.

After shaking up his diet and training regimen, Tiafoe had the most consistent year of his career, reaching the U.S. Open semifinals for a third time, and is now making his Finals debut at age 28.

Later in the same group, home player Flavio Cobolli — also in his Finals debut — faces Daniil Medvedev, the 2020 champion.

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton won their opening matches in the other group on Sunday.

The top two finishers in each round-robin group advance to the semifinals of the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here