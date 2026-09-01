Alex Bregman hits 3 home runs and Cubs set team record with 9 in 17-3 rout of Brewers

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman hit three of Chicago's franchise-record nine home runs and the Cubs wrapped up their August power display with a 17-3 blowout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Clay Holmes pitched six scoreless innings for the Cubs, who launched five homers off Milwaukee starter Kyle Harrison in the first four innings and three more against position player Andrew Vaughn late in the game.

The nine longballs matched the second-most by one team in a major league game, according to Sportradar. Toronto hit 10 during an 18-3 victory over Baltimore on Sept. 14, 1987.

Chicago finished August with 62 home runs, second-most by a big league club in a calendar month behind the 74 hit by the New York Yankees in August 2019.

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