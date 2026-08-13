Alex Bregman's first career 3-homer game helps Cubs rout Nationals 12-6
A player hit three homers and a career-high seven RBIs as Chicago routed Washington 12-6; the team neared division lead
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WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit three homers in a game for the first time and drove in a career-high seven runs as the Chicago Cubs routed the Washington Nationals 12-6 on Wednesday night.
Dansby Swanson also went deep for Chicago, which pulled within three games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Cubs have won eight of nine and are a season-high 21 games over .500 at 71-50.
Abimelec Ortiz and José Tena homered, and Daylen Lile had three RBIs for Washington.
In the fifth, Bregman ripped a sweeper from Jake Bird into the visitors' bullpen in left for a three-run shot to cap the Cubs’ four-run inning.
Swanson hit a go-ahead RBI double against Tom Cosgrove (0-2) in the sixth. Two batters later, Seiya Suzuki delivered a two-run single off Yovanny Cruz before Bregman pulled a two-run shot to left off the rookie to make it 9-4.
The three-time All-Star added a two-run drive off Trevor Williams into the Chicago bullpen in the eighth. Swanson was the last Cub with three homers in a game, doing so July 1 against San Diego.
It was Bregman’s ninth multi-homer game and first since March 29, when he did it at home against the Nationals. The 32-year-old has 16 homers in his first season with Chicago.
Cubs starter David Peterson (7-7) allowed four runs --- three earned --- while striking out six over five innings. Peterson improved to 9-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 17 appearances against Washington. He has never allowed a home run in 86 1/3 innings against the Nationals.
Javier Assad pitched four innings for his second save.
Washington left-hander Jackson Kent allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over four-plus innings in his major league debut. He struck out six.
Up next
Chicago RHP Kevin Gausman (6-10, 4.29 ERA) faces Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (9-5, 3.57) as the series concludes Thursday.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
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