Alexander-Walker’s 28 points lead Hawks past Wizards; Young scores 23 in return to Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 28 points and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Washington Wizards 139-132 in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

It was the third straight win for the Hawks and second straight against the Wizards, as Atlanta swept the home-and-home series.

Trae Young had 23 points, 10 assists and a season-high eight turnovers in his first game in Atlanta as a visitor after being traded last season after seven-plus years with the Hawks.

Lu Dort had 25 points, including a crucial shot clock-beating corner jumper late in the fourth quarter. Onyeka Okongwu scored 22 points and Aaron Wiggins added 19 points off the bench for Atlanta. Dyson Daniels guarded Young for much of the game and finished with 13 points and 12 assists.

Kyshawn George scored 33 points for the Wizards, who were without Anthony Davis (sprained right ankle). Tre Johnson had 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

The Hawks pushed the pace the entire game, and their 139 points were a season-high. It was also the most points the Wizards have surrendered this season. The Hawks shot 53% (52 for 98) from the field and 42% (16 for 38) from 3-point range.

Washington stayed in the game with hot 3-point shooting, hitting 11 of its first 15 in the second half and ending the game at 53% (18 for 34).

Overall No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa had 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting for Washington.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain.

Up next

Wizards: At Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Hawks: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

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