TOKYO (AP) — Ilia Malinin took another step toward the Grand Prix Final by delivering a commanding short program Friday to take the lead at the NHK Trophy.

The American landed a quad flip, a triple axel and a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination for a personal best of 114.81 points, more than 18 ahead of Japan’s Shun Sato. Kevin Aymoz of France was third with 94.15 points.

“I was not expecting to get such a high score,” Malinin said. “But I think being in Japan and having the Japanese crowd ignite the fire in me to put out my best really helped me deliver that score.”

The NHK Trophy is the sixth and final event in this season’s Grand Prix series.

Malinin won Skate America earlier this month and is aiming to secure a place in next month’s Grand Prix Final in China.

After finishing fourth at the Cup of China, Sato needs a victory and a high score to keep his qualification hopes alive. But he under-rotated his opening quad lutz and finished with 96.78 points.

In the women’s event, local favorite Mone Chiba of Japan topped the short program after landing all three of her jumps for a season’s best 77.12 points.

Jia Shin of South Korea was second with 75.31 followed by Russian Alina Gorbacheva with 71.48.

Chiba, who won the Cup of China, is looking to earn enough points to qualify for the Dec. 10-13 GP Final. The 21-year-old Chiba is also aiming to make it a perfect six-for-six wins for Japanese women in this year’s Grand Prix series.

“I just have to push forward with all my strength,” Chiba said when asked about completing a clean sweep for Japan. “I was a bit nervous tonight but was able to overcome that thanks to my coach.”

Adeliia Petrosian, the three-time reigning Russian champion, landed a double axel and a triple flip-triple toe loop combination but fell on the landing of her triple lutz to finish eighth with 65.28 points.

Russian skaters are competing in the Grand Prix series for the first time since being banned from international competition following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Those cleared to compete must do so as individual neutral athletes, without displaying national symbols.

In pairs, world champions Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany were first after the short program with 75.21 points. Japanese skaters Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitaida Moriguchi were second with 69.51 followed by Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin of Armenia with 66.95.

Emilea Zingras and Vadym Kolesnik of the United States took the lead in rhythm dance with 83.16 points followed by compatriots Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko with 80.82. Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis of Finland were third with 77.01.

Zingras and Kolesnik are considered the top American dance team following the retirement of longtime standard-bearers Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

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