Another player involved in college eligibility suit gets cut by an NFL team

Defensive lineman Jack Pyburn was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and could be the latest player who tries to go back to college after spending time in an NFL camp.

Pyburn was among the cuts on the day NFL teams reduced their rosters to 53. He could now try to get a fifth year of eligibility if he is not claimed on waivers by another team Monday. He'll become a free agent if he's not picked up and is among the players granted a temporary restraining order by a Louisiana court earlier this month that would make them eligible to return to college athletics . Pyburn's likely landing spot would be LSU.

Four other players who spent time on NFL rosters this offseason before being cut were also part of the case: former LSU running back TJ Harden, former Mississippi tight end Dae'Quan Wright, former Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris and former Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson.

These players all entered the NFL draft process because they had used up their four years of eligibility. The NCAA announced a rule change in June allowing players who began college in 2023 or later to have five years to play five seasons.

That rule didn’t apply to these players because they entered college in 2022. They have sued the NCAA, arguing they’re being deprived of education and potential name, image and likeness benefits by being excluded from the rule.

The Power Four conferences have all ruled that players who signed NFL contracts are ineligible to return to college, but those rules remain in legal limbo until court cases are resolved. The Southeastern Conference's rule is part of a court hearing scheduled for Thursday. SEC rosters become final Friday.

Under NFL rules, any player who returns to college for any time will be ineligible to play this season. Those players would become free agents who are free to sign with any team in 2027.

Here's a look at some of the players who spent time in NFL camps this summer and now might return to college:

DE Jack Pyburn

Pyburn originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in May. He played in two exhibition games and led the NFL with four sacks in the preseason. Pyburn played his first three college seasons at Florida and spent last season at LSU.

RB TJ Harden

Harden signed as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland in May before getting waived Aug. 3. He then signed with Seattle three days later and appeared in one exhibition game, gaining 1 yard on two carries and recovering a fumbled punt. He was waived Aug. 17 by the Seahawks. Harden played three years in college at UCLA and finished last season at SMU. He rushed for 2,445 yards and 21 TDs in 44 career games.

Harden is part of the lawsuit in Louisiana and is reportedly interested in playing for Missouri or Kentucky.

TE Dae’Quan Wright

Wright originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia in the spring but was waived by the Eagles on Aug. 10. He was claimed by Cleveland the next day and spent nearly two weeks with the Browns before getting waived again on Aug. 23. Wright didn't appear in a preseason game. Wright played his first two seasons in college at Virginia Tech and final two at Mississippi. He had 113 catches for 1,603 yards and five TDs in 47 career games.

Wright is part of the lawsuit in Louisiana and wants to play for his former Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, at LSU.

DL Zxavian Harris

Harris originally signed as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in May and began training camp with the Saints. He was waived on Aug. 8 before the first preseason game. Harris played four seasons in college at Ole Miss and had 5 1/2 sacks in 52 games. He had two of his career-high nine tackles for loss last season in the College Football Playoff.

Wright is part of the lawsuit in Louisiana and also wants to play for Kiffin at LSU.

RB Anthony Hankerson

Hankerson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Miami in the spring and began camp with the Dolphins. He was waived on Aug. 10 and signed a week later with Seattle. He spent one week with the Seahawks before getting waived again on Aug. 24. Hankerson had five carries for 10 yards and two catches for 9 yards for Seattle in an exhibition game against Tennessee on Aug. 23. Hankerson played his first two seasons in college at Colorado and the final two at Oregon State. He rushed for 2,761 yards and 28 TDs in 44 career games and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Beavers.

Hankerson is part of the lawsuit in Louisiana and could try to return to Oregon State.

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