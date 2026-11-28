NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, Bam Adebayo scored 25 points and the Miami Heat ended the New York Knicks' six-game winning streak and NBA Cup title reign with a 108-105 victory Friday night.

The Knicks erased a 23-point deficit to grab the lead in the fourth quarter, but Jalen Brunson hit only two of three free throws when he was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds remaining and the Heat held on.

Miami would win its group if Philadelphia lost in Indiana, but the 76ers had a huge lead in the fourth quarter.

Brunson had 27 points and eight assists for the Knicks, who needed to win by at least seven points and have the 76ers lose to have a chance to become the first team to advance to the knockout round of the tournament with a 2-2 record.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 10 rebounds while playing with an abdominal injury that had him listed as questionable until shortly before the game and wincing in pain a few times during it.

The Heat went 6 for 11 on 3s and the Knicks were 2 for 11 in the first quarter as Miami led 31-21. Towns got the first two baskets of the second before the Heat ran off 15 straight points for a 46-25 advantage. It was 58-35 after Adebayo's basket with 2:06 remaining, but the Knicks gained a little ground while Antetokounmpo was on the bench with three fouls and cut it to 60-44 at halftime.

The Knicks got back in it with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter and went ahead 92-91 midway through the fourth. Adebayo's basket snapped a 95-all tie with 4:02 to play and the Heat stayed ahead from there.

Up next

Heat: Visit Cleveland on Sunday.

Knicks: Host Atlanta on Sunday night.

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