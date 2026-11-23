The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 12 of the season:

Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

The fourth-year quarterback passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in a 31-28 victory over Ohio State that ended the Cornhuskers' 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents.

The transfer from UNLV recorded 263 yards of total offense, his ninth game this season with at least 250. His average of 280 yards in conference games leads the Big Ten.

His 200 yards passing against Ohio State pushed his career total to 10,039. He also has 1,661 career rushing yards. He's the 21st player in Bowl Subdivision history with 10,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rushing yards.

Runner-up

Navy QB Jackson Gutierrez rushed for a career-high 241 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-34 win over Memphis , the most by a Midshipmen player since Malcolm Perry ran for 304 against Army in 2019. Gutierrez also completed 4 of 10 passes for 110 yards and a TD.

Gutierrez has three 200-yard rushing games this season and took the national rushing lead with 140 yards per game.

Honorable mention

Utah QB Devon Dampier was 18-of-28 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns and ran 21 times for 62 yards and two TDs in a 38-17 win over TCU . His 85-yard TD pass to Larry Simmons broke open a 24-17 game in the final three minutes; Wake Forest QB Gio Lopez was 17 of 22 for 324 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for two more scores in a 50-29 win over Georgia Tech ; Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph was 12 of 18 for 114 yards and he carried 16 times for 187 yards and two TDs in a 42-10 win over Purdue . Joseph also caught a 13-yard TD pass from Eugene Hilton Jr. and threw the lead block on Hilton’s 24-yard TD run for the Badgers' first score; Utah DB Jackson Benny intercepted two passes, including one he returned 34 yards to the TCU 7 to set up the game-sealing touchdown.

Six stats

— Wake Forest's 21-point win over Georgia Tech allowed the Demon Deacons to supplant Miami as the highest-scoring offense in the country. Wake is averaging 44.5 points per game.

— Tennessee's eight sacks in its 27-13 win over LSU gave the Volunteers a nation-leading 47. The Vols have five games with five-plus sacks.

— Louisville's Tyler Thompson has 44 quarterback pressures on 197 pass-rush snaps, a 22.3% pressure rate that leads all 522 FBS edge rushers with at least 70 pass-rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

— Nebraska will enter Friday's game at No. 13 Iowa going for back-to-back ranked wins for the first time since 2011.

— Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, who has 1,482 receiving yards, needs a total of 88 over the next two games to finish with the most by an FBS receiver in five years.

— Old Dominion, which has totaled an FBS-high 36 lost fumbles over three seasons, has gone two straight games without losing one for the first time since 2023.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Pat Graham, John Marshall, Michael Marot, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson, Eddie Pells and Dave Zelio.

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