Arch Manning and No. 5 Texas Longhorns open 2026 season at home against Texas State
Fifth-ranked Texas hosts Texas State in a Saturday matchup; the game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Texas State at No. 5 Texas, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN
Key stats
Texas State (2025)
Total offense: 472.8 yards per game (Fifth in FBS)
Passing: 250.8 yards per game (41st)
Rushing: 222.1 yards per game (10th)
Scoring: 36.5 points per game (12th)
Total defense: 382.9 yards per game (78th)
Passing: 218.1 yards per game (61st)
Rushing: 164.8 yards per game (89th)
Scoring: 29.0points per game (94th)
Texas (2025)
Total offense: 388.5 yards per game (68th in FBS)
Passing: 250.7 yards per game (42nd)
Rushing: 137.8 yards per game (90th)
Scoring: 30.5 points per game (41st)
Total defense: 338.8 yards per game (40th)
Passing: 234.9 yards per game (96th)
Rushing: 103.9 yards per game (14th)
Scoring: 20.3 points per game (28th)
Team leaders
Texas State (2025)
Passing: Brad Jackson, 3,224 yards, 21 TDs, 7 INTs, 71.3% completion percentage
Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 1,128 yards, 12 TDs
Receiving: Beau Sparks, 84 catches, 1,200 yards, 10 TDs
Texas (2025)
Passing: Arch Manning, 3,163 yards, 26 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.4% completion percentage
Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 597 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 54 catches, 834 yards, 7 TD
Last game
Texas State finished a 7-6 season with a 41-10 victory over Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Texas finished a 10-3 season by beating Michigan 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl.
Next game
Texas State hosts UTSA on Sept. 12.
Texas hosts Ohio State on Sept. 12.
AP College Football: Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here
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