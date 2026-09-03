Arch Manning and No. 5 Texas Longhorns open 2026 season at home against Texas State

Texas State at No. 5 Texas, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas State (2025)

Total offense: 472.8 yards per game (Fifth in FBS)

Passing: 250.8 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 222.1 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (12th)

Total defense: 382.9 yards per game (78th)

Passing: 218.1 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 164.8 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 29.0points per game (94th)

Texas (2025)

Total offense: 388.5 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 250.7 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 137.8 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (41st)

Total defense: 338.8 yards per game (40th)

Passing: 234.9 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 103.9 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (28th)

Team leaders

Texas State (2025)

Passing: Brad Jackson, 3,224 yards, 21 TDs, 7 INTs, 71.3% completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 1,128 yards, 12 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 84 catches, 1,200 yards, 10 TDs

Texas (2025)

Passing: Arch Manning, 3,163 yards, 26 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.4% completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 597 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 54 catches, 834 yards, 7 TD

Last game

Texas State finished a 7-6 season with a 41-10 victory over Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Texas finished a 10-3 season by beating Michigan 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl.

Next game

Texas State hosts UTSA on Sept. 12.

Texas hosts Ohio State on Sept. 12.

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