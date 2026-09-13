Arch Manning gets his moment in No. 4 Texas' historic rally over No. 1 Ohio State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning delivered a moment, and it was a big one for Texas and himself.

The Longhorns quarterback led No. 4 Texas back from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 on Saturday night.

Using his legs to keep drives going and his right arm to start the rally with a touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo, Manning delivered the kind of primetime performance that could redefine his career to date and propel the program's national championship hopes.

“His grit started it,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Grit that earned a piece of history. The Longhorns’ 20-point comeback in the fourth quarter is the largest fourth-quarter rally to win against an AP No. 1 team, according to Sportradar.

Grit born out of the adversity of last season's failures. Texas started last season No. 1, lost at Ohio State and was soon unranked after a 3-2 start. Manning was the lightning rod for criticism because of erratic play in his first season as the full-time starter.

“Last September was a hard month for him,” Sarkisian said. "I think him getting through the adversity of last year helped him get through the adversity of tonight.

“When he comes back, everybody else comes back,” Sarkisian said, “That’s a guy who has some grit, some resilience.”

Saturday night looked like last season's version of Manning and the Longhorns at the start. His first pass was a completion that was fumbled away. Four plays later, a long throw turned into a fluke interception that set up Ohio State's first touchdown and a 10-0 Buckeyes lead.

Nothing was working until Texas was backed up near its own end zone in the third quarter and losing 23-3. Manning took a big hit on the sideline as he made a desperate scramble.

The hit seemed to wake up the entire offense. He completed 11 of his final 15 passes, directing three scoring drives of 12 plays or longer. Hollywood Smothers finished two of them with short touchdown runs, the last one with just 25 seconds left.

“It was a weird start,” Manning said. "I’m really proud of the way we responded. We could have let that thing go. It’s a testament to our coaches and our culture.”

Manning's final stat line of 23-of-37 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown won't light up a Heisman Trophy ballot. But pulling out the win in a game between two national championship contenders shows how far Manning has come as a competitor.

“We just had to get something going. I always knew we were going to be in it in the end,” Manning said. “I’m so glad we won.”

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