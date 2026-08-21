Arizona State reloads with impressive transfer portal haul for Dillingham's fourth season

Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — 2025 record: 8-5

Expectations

Coach Kenny Dillingham turned down overtures from Michigan to remain with his hometown team, earning a long-term contract extension. The Sun Devils fought through an injury-plagued 2025 season to finish with eight wins, a year after reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Expectations this season, at least outside the program, are a bit measured because of what Arizona State lost, particularly quarterback Sam Leavitt and receiver Jordyn Tyson. The Sun Devils have some quality players coming back and Dillingham had one of the nation's best transfer portal classes, so it's a matter if they can pull it all together.

Dillingham and the Sun Devils thrive in the underdog role, so don't be surprised if they contend for a Big 12 title.

Receiving corps among strengths

Tyson was selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints after a stellar career at ASU, but Dillingham reloaded with a massive portal haul. Arizona State added Omarion Miller from Colorado, Reed Harris from Boston College and Raiden Vines-Bright from Washington, who have combined for over 2,600 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns. Defensive tackle C.J. Fite is one of the Big 12's best players at his position and the Sun Devils added former Colorado State linebacker Owen Long, the national leader in tackles with 151 last season.

QB questions among potential weaknesses

The departure of Leavitt to LSU leaves a big hole in Arizona State's roster. The Sun Devils brought in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley, who threw for 2,160 yards and 15 TDs last season, and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who threw for nearly 2,900 yards and 18 TDs a year ago.

The massive turnover from last season leaves Arizona State with numerous newcomers in key positions and the Sun Devils have a brutal schedule that includes a trip to London to face Kansas and nine straight games to close the season.

New faces

QB Cutter Boley, QB Mikey Keene, OL Jarmaine Mitchell, LF Owen Long, DB Ashton Stamps, S Lyrik Rawls, C Tana Alo-Tupuola, K Carson Smith, DE Emar’rion Winston, DL Jalen Thompson.

Key losses

QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Raleek Brown, TE Chamon Metayer, DE Elijah O’Neil, DE Justin Wodtly, CB Keith Abney II.

Biggest games for the Sun Devils

At No. 8 Texas A&M (Sept. 12); vs. Kansas in London (Sept. 19); at No. 12 Texas Tech (Oct. 17); at Arizona (Nov. 28).

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