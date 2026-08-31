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Aryna Sabalenka wins to start her US Open and Carlos Alcaraz is getting started on his
Sabalenka began her U.S. Open title defense with a win; Alcaraz prepared for first match amid major rivals' absences
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LA NACION
NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka had a successful start to her U.S. Open title defense, and then it was Carlos Alcaraz's turn.
Sabalenka beat Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to begin her bid to be the first player to win three straight U.S. Open championships since Serena Williams from 2012-14.
She was followed in Arthur Ashe Stadium by Alcaraz , who won his second U.S. Open title last year. He would be playing his first singles match since April after being sidelined by a right wrist injury.
If the No. 2 seed is healthy, he may quickly become a huge favorite with top-ranked Jannik Sinner sidelined by a knee injury and No. 4 Novak Djokovic losing in the tournament's first round for the first time on Sunday.
See AP’s full tennis coverage here
LA NACION
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