Asencio cleared of sex tape charge but Real Madrid opens disciplinary case after DUI

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio was acquitted on Thursday of charges he revealed a sex video without consent.

The court decision came hours after coach José Mourinho said the club opened a disciplinary proceeding against Asencio following a DUI conviction.

He was cleared of charges that he showed a sex video to another person without the consent of those involved in the video. One of the women in the 2023 video was underage.

Asencio and three other players from youth squads at the time were involved. The other three players were convicted of making and distributing the video without their consent, but their sentences were suspended on condition they don't misbehave again, among other things.

The women forgave the players, according to the court.

Earlier Thursday, Mourinho said Madrid opened a case against Asencio following a DUI incident last month. A Spanish court fined the 23-year-old Asencio and suspended his license.

“While the proceeding is open I see him as a Real Madrid player,” Mourinho said. "He’s injured and will continue to be sidelined for a couple of weeks. That helps me not to have to deal with this problem now.”

Asencio hasn't played this season because of a muscle injury.

“He’s an exemplary professional. While he was fit, nobody trained harder or better than him," Mourinho said. "Now he’s the first to arrive and the last to leave. But a Real Madrid player is a Real Madrid player 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 12 months a year. Everything you do off the field is still about Real Madrid. It still damages the prestige of a club that is untouchable. I’m not happy, and everyone makes mistakes, but accumulated mistakes are different.”

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