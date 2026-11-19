North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez was named the National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player for this season on Wednesday.

Sanchez was also the Golden Boot winner after scoring 20 goals this season, matching the league record set by Temwa Chawinga in 2024. Sanchez had six game-winners, and five multi-goal games for the Courage.

“The team I have around me, they’ve just made me a better player and a better person," Sanchez told reporters after a gala awards ceremony. "It’s just been an incredible year for sure.′

The awards were part of the festivities in Washington D.C., leading up to the league's championship game Saturday at Audi Field between the Spirit and the Kansas City Current.

Denver Summit's Janine Sonis was named defender of the year with 12 goals and eight assists this season.

"I've been a defender now for two years and what it's given me is a massive amount of respect for the position and how difficult it is to defend and how difficult it is to defend the attackers in this league," Sonis said from the stage.

Goalkeeper of the year went to Gotham's Ann-Katrin Berger, who had 11 shutouts this season, making her the NWSL's first goalkeeper with at least 10 clean sheets in back-to-back seasons.

Jordynn Dudley, who was named the rookie of the year, had four goals, including three game-winners, along with three assists for NWSL Shield winner Gotham FC.

Midfielder honors when to Croix Bethune, who set a NWSL record with 11 assist this season and scored four goals in helping the Kansas City reach the championship game.

Utah's Jimmy Coenraets was named coach of the year in his third season after leading the Royals to their first-ever playoff appearance.

Savy King, who returned this season to play for Angel City after she had a heart attack on the field last year, was awarded the Lauren Holiday Impact Award.

King's foundation, Savy King of Hearts, helps soccer teams obtain AED equipment and led an effort for all NWSL clubs and players to receive lifesaving CPR training. The foundation will receive a $50,000 gift from Nationwide insurance company.

“I've always felt really strongly about trying to find a purpose outside of soccer, and in the most unconventional way possible, that way found itself to me,” King said. “Last year, for those of you that don't know, I was 20 years old. I went into cardiac arrest and I decided I wanted to start a nonprofit, and that was honestly the easiest decision I've ever made in my life.”

See AP’s full soccer coverage here