HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks mostly declined on Wednesday after heavy selling of stocks linked to artificial intelligence once again hit Wall Street.

U.S. futures slipped and oil prices also fell.

Relief over Nvidia’s decision to restore Jensen Huang as its CEO has been tempered by questions over its corporate governance and President Donald Trump’s influence.

Taiwan's Taiex tumbled more than 6% as AI chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. sank 8.1%. Chip designer Mediatek plunged 10%.

In South Korea, the Kospi lost 5.6% to 4,725.84 as Samsung Electronics fell 9.1%. SK Hynix declined 8.6%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 3.6% to 56,502.97. Shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumped 16.1% and semiconductor maker Kioxia plunged 15.4%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 1% to 22,449.86, regaining lost ground after it dipped to its lowest close in more than a year the day before.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.9% to 3,515.05.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.5% lower to 8,683.90. The consumer price index in October rose to 4.9% from a year earlier, topping expectations. That could put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

On Tuesday, stocks tied to the artificial intelligence industry dragged the U.S. market lower after a surge the day before quickly fizzled. That’s even though much of the rest of Wall Street rose, along with confidence among Americans in the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% to its eighth loss in the last nine days. The Nasdaq composite shed 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%.

They’re the latest swings for a market that’s been mostly sinking since hitting its all-time high last month.

The surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO, announced Monday, does bring back a charismatic leader who championed the entire AI industry. But it does not settle deeper concerns such as whether AI can possibly produce enough profit and productivity to justify massive investments in data centers.

High interest rates are making it more difficult to borrow money to pay for the industry’s growth. Sweeping victories for Democrats earlier this month in the U.S. midterm elections, meanwhile, have raised the possibility of more regulation for AI, including possible halts to further construction of data centers.

Nvidia fell 5.9% a day after soaring 31.5% to its biggest gain in more than two decades. Other stocks around the AI industry fell by similar amounts.

CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and rents out access to them over the cloud, tumbled 11.8%. GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centers, dropped 4.8%.

And Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sank 6.5% to drop below $83. That’s how much Anthropic first sold its stock for in its initial public offering last week . The stock had briefly jumped as high as $115 in its first day of trading amid a frenzy of hype .

Such drops were powerful enough to drag the S&P 500 index lower even though most of the stocks within the index climbed. They rose following the latest report to say confidence among U.S. consumers is improving by more than economists expected.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.93% from 4.92% late Monday after drifting up and down earlier in the day.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed 2.4% to $88.78. It’s been yo-yoing between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Early Wednesday, Brent was down 1.3% to $87.67 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 1.5% to $80.86 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.29 Japanese yen from 159.26 yen. The euro slid to $1.0946 from $1.0966.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.