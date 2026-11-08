Assistant coach's recovery motivates No. 16 Tennessee in 34-6 win over No. 8 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Standing at the podium, basking in his 16th-ranked team's 34-6 victory over No, 8 Kentucky Saturday night, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel got emotional.

It had little to do with the play on the field.

Volunteers linebackers coach William Inge had been away from the team for almost two months with an undisclosed serious medical situation. Inge was hospitalized for most of October and is now on the mend at home. He was allowed to be on the sideline for the game.

His presence was a significant motivator for the Vols (7-2, 4-2 in Southeastern Conference).

“We have truly witnessed a miracle and God's hands on somebody,” Heupel said about Inge's recovery. “It was motivation for everyone. We gave him a game ball.”

Tennessee forced three turnovers and held the Wildcats (7-2, 4-2) without a touchdown.

Senior linebacker Arion Carter felt that same motivation from Inge's appearance while having 13 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

“It was so great to see (Inge) back,” Carter said. “We've visited him in the hospital and prayed over him daily.”

Safety Qua Moss, who came with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State, had nine tackles, a sack a quarterback hurry and forced both Kentucky fumbles.

“The way our defense plays gives me confidence,” Moss said. “The coaches trust us.”

Tennessee's defense allowed just two red-zone penetrations. Both ended in field goals. The Wildcats weren't able to reach the red zone in the second half.

“(Kentucky) had the ball from the 50 to plus territory,” Heupel said. “That's where we did a great job of locking down.”

The Wildcats were 5 of 12 in third-down conversions and 0 of 2 on fourth down.

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