Astros add center fielder Daulton Varsho from Toronto for righty Spencer Arrighetti

HOUSTON (AP) — AL West-leading Houston acquired center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays, and he was set to be available for the Astros in their game Monday night.

The Astros are getting Varsho in exchange for right-handed starter Spencer Arrighetti.

Varsho, a Gold Glove winner in 2024, provides a big boost in the outfield for the Astros, who with a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers over the weekend took over the division lead for the first time since early April. Houston went from a half-game deficit to a 2 1/2-game lead after the weekend series.

In 99 games this season, Varsho has hit .243 with seven homers and 26 RBIs. He had 20 homers in 71 big league games last season for the Blue Jays.

Varsho is a .229 career hitter with 106 homers and 321 RBIs in 747 games for Arizona and Toronto since his 2020 debut.

Arrighetti, who is on the 15-day injured list because of nerve irritation in his right foot, is 7-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 17 starts this season. The 26-year-old Texas native was 15-23 in 53 games for the Astros since 2024.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb