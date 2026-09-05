Athletics hit 4 home runs in 3rd inning of 7-6 victory over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Gelof launched one of four homers by the Athletics in a five-run third inning and later hit a tiebreaking triple that sent them to a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Max Muncy, Alika Williams and Jeff McNeil also went deep as the A's became the second major league team this season to hit four home runs in one inning. Cincinnati did it in the fourth inning of an 11-5 victory against Philadelphia on July 8.

Muncy had three hits for the Athletics, who have won three straight for the first time since early June. Brady Basso (1-2) relieved starter Kade Morris with two outs in Seattle’s three-run third and pitched three scoreless innings for his third career win.

Hogan Harris worked the ninth for his 15th save.

Logan Gilbert (11-9) gave up all seven A’s runs despite striking out 10. He lasted just 4 2/3 innings but reached 1,000 innings pitched with Seattle.

Josh Naylor had three hits for the Mariners, including an RBI single in the eighth. Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and scored three times.

With the A’s down 2-0, Muncy led off the third by hitting a first-pitch line drive that stayed just fair over the wall in left field. It was his eighth homer of the season. After the first out, Williams sent a solo drive to the same area, his fourth.

A walk to Henry Bolte brought up McNeil, and he drove one over the fence in right for his eighth homer and a 4-2 lead. Gelof followed with his 17th, a shot to left.

Seattle tied it at 5 in the bottom half. The last two runs scored on Raleigh’s 21st homer of the year and eighth in the last 13 games.

The A’s regained the lead in the fifth when Williams, who walked and stole second, scored on Gelof’s triple. Lawrence Butler added an RBI single to make it 7-5.

The loss dropped the Mariners (66-76) seven games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and six back of Cleveland for the last American League wild card.

Up next

The Mariners will send right-hander George Kirby (9-10, 4.19 ERA) to the mound Saturday. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs (3-13, 6.37) is scheduled for the Athletics.

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