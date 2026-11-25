ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Taj Au-Duke scored 18 points and sealed the victory with a layup with seven seconds left as St. Bonaventure defeated Belmont 71-68 on Wednesday.

Au-Duke shot 6 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bonnies (7-1). Ilia Ermakov scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Benjamin Bill shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Bonnies.

Jack Smiley led the way for the Bruins (5-3) with 21 points. Eoin Dillon added 17 points and seven rebounds for Belmont. Vincent Neugebauer finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ermakov scored five points in the first half and St. Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 39-26. Au-Duke scored 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.