Average long-term US mortgage rate eases to 7.32% in first pullback since late August
Mortgage rates declined for the first time since August; this drop reduces borrowing pressure on prospective homebuyers
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Mortgage rates fell this week for the first time since late August, easing some of the pressure on prospective homebuyers facing higher borrowing costs on home loans.
The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 7.32% from 7.40% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.19%.
Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also eased this week. That average rate slipped to 6.68% from 6.71% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.44%.
Rates on home loans are influenced by inflation, Federal Reserve policy and bond-market investors’ expectations for the economy, among other factors. They generally follow the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.
Mortgage rates have been climbing since late February, when the U.S. war with Iran began , pushing up the price of oil and driving inflation higher . The run-up in rates also reflects heightened bond market volatility, which has pushed up yields on U.S. Treasurys.
The 10-year Treasury yield has been mostly easing the last couple of weeks, and that caused the average rate on a 30-year mortgage to hold steady after reaching 7.4%, its highest level in nearly three years.
The yield was at 5% at midday on the bond market Thursday. It surged to more than 5.30% earlier this month and remains well above its 3.97% level from before the war with Iran.