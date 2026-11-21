DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without star forward Nathan MacKinnon for longer than anticipated as his timeline for a return from a lower-body injury was extended to approximately 12 weeks.

MacKinnon was originally slated to be sidelined for at least a month. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar offered no other details into the injury Saturday after practice.

“He saw specialists, saw some other doctors after we returned, and we got a new timeline on him,” Bednar explained.

MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar both left in the second period of the Avalanche’s 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa on Nov. 12.

MacKinnon went down to his knees holding his right hip after being shoved by Senators defenseman Artem Zub while trying to win the puck. Makar left favoring his right leg in what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

Makar was at practice Saturday. The two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman has five goals and 18 assists this season.

“Cale, he’s doing good,” said Bednar, whose team has a few days off before hosting Montreal on Wednesday. “He has strung together a handful of good days here. ...

"He's trending in the right direction. But I can’t say for certain if he’ll be in against Montreal or not.”

MacKinnon has 10 goal and 20 assists in 20 games after leading the league with 53 goals a season ago. Asked if there may be any concerns at the end of MacKinnon's recovery, Bednar responded: “He'll be fine. When he gets to the right point and can play, he should be fine.”

Bednar is counting on players such as Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson to help pick up the scoring. Nelson had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

“Obviously, Nate’s a big loss, right?” Bednar said. “But if you’re sort of pinpointing a couple guys that you need to step up in these situations, that are going to do some heavy lifting here, it’s those two guys.”

Another top scorer, Martin Necas, left Saturday's practice early.

“I think Marty’s just precautionary,” Bednar said.

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