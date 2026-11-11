Ayo Dosunmu is helping keep the Timberwolves on track while Anthony Edwards recovers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were forced to put their grand plan of pairing Anthony Edwards in the backcourt with LaMelo Ball on temporary hold when the knee injury nagging Edwards got to the point where surgery was recommended .

Putting Ayo Dosunmu in the starting lineup in place of Edwards has produced a duo with Ball that's plenty dynamic in its own right, one reason why the Timberwolves have not fallen off track while their superstar guard is in recovery.

“They both can really score at all different levels,” coach Chris Finch said. “Those two guys open up a lot of things for everybody.”

Dosunmu has 92 points in four games this month on better than 50% shooting from the floor. He's 9 for 20 from 3-point range and 17 for 18 from the free-throw line, too, averaging 35 minutes and forging noticeably strong chemistry with Ball.

“I like to play fast. He’s faster than no other. He’s like a track star out there,” Ball said. "So, see him in an open lane, pretty much try to get him the ball.”

Dosunmu, who was acquired right before the trade deadline last season from his hometown Chicago Bulls, re-signed with the Timberwolves for five years and $112 million to fill a vital role as an instant scorer and energy source off the bench. His 43-point game against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs last spring after Edwards was injured was a memorable example of his capability with the ball.

“They really welcomed me with open arms. And the culture, I was able to really embrace it,” Dosunmu said after practice this week. “Then in the summertime I had the time to really lock into the personnel, into the offensive and defensive schematics, and that’s when I really was able to take another jump.”

Dosunmu, who’s shooting 52% from the floor and 47% from 3-point range, is averaging better than 18 points per game. All of those are career highs. The strength of the 26-year-old's game is not only speed, but knowing how to use it effectively.

Finch's offense has been bogged down at times by particular players trying to find their shots, and one of the goals with the acquisition of Ball this season was taking better advantage of the team's athleticism and playing at a faster pace.

“That’s pretty much how I was introduced to the game of basketball — always quick reads, make quick decisions,” said Dosunmu, crediting his commitment to film review and center Rudy Gobert's screening ability for his continued improvement in attacking the basket. “Being in my sixth year, you’re able to pretty much have a good scouting report and a good understanding of most of my peers. And then also just trusting my coaching staff for the game plan. Trusting my game, and then putting it all together. Clear my mind, living in my circumference, playing free. And then going out there and just performing.”

Dosunmu said he sees himself like a running back in football, using his speed first and then surveying the court for opportunities to change course or cut back.

“Just being aggressive, doing whatever it takes to get downhill. Trying to create for my teammates and create opportunities for myself,” he said. “That’s just my mindset.”

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