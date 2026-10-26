Badgers back in the Top 25 as they prepare to face an Iowa team that has dominated them lately

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2023 after producing arguably the best victory of coach Luke Fickell’s four-year tenure.

A look at Wisconsin’s remaining schedule after its 24-7 victory over then-No. 16 Southern California indicates the 25th-ranked Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) might have a shot to at least match their combined win total from the last two seasons.

But they’re not about to look that far ahead, considering the magnitude of this week’s challenge. The Badgers go on the road Saturday to face Iowa (5-2, 2-2), which has beaten them each of the last four years by a combined 118-26 margin.

“There’s a lot of things that haven’t gone well for us in this rivalry game,” Fickell said Monday. “We need to do a whole lot to change it. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t know if there’s a tougher place to play in the country.”

After Wisconsin allowed 329 yards rushing in a 42-10 loss at Iowa two years ago, the Badgers did 42 pushups at the end of each practice the following spring to remind them of that embarrassing performance.

Iowa then beat the Badgers even more decisively last year, a 37-0 drubbing at Wisconsin that marked the Hawkeyes’ highest point total in Madison and their first shutout win at Camp Randall Stadium since 1929.

Wisconsin has taken a different approach this year after adding 34 transfers who didn’t play against Iowa those last two seasons. The Badgers spent more time focusing on building their own culture and developing chemistry rather than dwelling on their rivalries.

Even so, Fickell understands what’s at stake this week.

“Rivalries are what makes college football,” Fickell said. “We’ve got to make sure we understand this is a rivalry — this is the Heartland Trophy.”

Rising from the depths

Wisconsin has come a long way since those last two blowout losses to Iowa. Saturday’s game should serve as a measuring stick for the Badgers’ progress.

The Badgers went 4-8 last year after a 5-7 finish in 2024 that snapped what had been a Power Four-leading streak of 22 straight winning seasons. Rather than making a coaching change, then-athletic director Chris McIntosh brought Fickell back while promising a greater financial investment in the program.

Those increased resources helped Wisconsin sign all those transfers, including 27 from other Bowl Subdivision programs.

Wisconsin’s offense remains a work in progress, as Colton Joseph passed for just 58 yards against USC. The Badgers have made up for it on defense and special teams.

Wisconsin is allowing 4.14 yards per play to match Indiana for the second-lowest average of any FBS team, behind Michigan’s 4.10. The Badgers have an FBS-leading five blocked punts or kicks.

The difference in talent level has been evident in Big Ten competition.

Wisconsin’s 24-20 victory at then-No. 13 Penn State last month has lost a bit of luster now that the Nittany Lions have dropped four straight games. The rout of USC solidified Wisconsin’s status as one of the nation’s more improved teams.

Shutting down the run

“This is what Wisconsin deserves,” said outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, who recorded 2 1/2 sacks against USC. “Hopefully we get to the point where when we beat ranked teams, this is the standard again. This is what we do as a team.”

USC had minus-17 yards rushing — a figure impacted by five sacks — that marked the second-fewest the Badgers had given up in school history. USC’s seven points represented the second-lowest output for any of Lincoln Riley’s teams in his 10-year head coaching career.

Wisconsin is in the Top 25 for the first time since September 2023, when it was 19th before a 31-22 loss at Washington State. The Badgers are one win away from becoming bowl eligible, and their favorable November schedule puts bigger goals within reach.

The Badgers’ next three opponents after Iowa — Rutgers, Maryland and Purdue — are a combined 7-14. Wisconsin closes the regular season by hosting Minnesota (5-2, 3-1), which has beaten the Badgers four of the last five years.

“I’m happy for this community, happy for these fans, but we’ve just got to keep stacking it,” Cheeks said. “We’ve got a big game coming up.”

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