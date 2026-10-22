Baker Mayfield expects to start for Buccaneers vs. Panthers, barring a setback

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield expects to return from a thumb injury and play when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday .

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback dislocated his right thumb when his throwing hand hit Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman on a desperation pass on fourth down that was intercepted late in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 loss in Week 3.

“It’s been feeling slowly better and better. That’s the frustrating part with an injury like that,” Mayfield said Thursday.

Mayfield has worn a special glove in practice and plans to use it in the game.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started the past three games, going 1-2. The Buccaneers (1-5) are last in the NFC South entering the game at Carolina (3-2).

Mayfield said he was aiming to return to face Pittsburgh last week but wasn't ready. The Bucs wasted a 16-3 lead in the fourth quarter and lost 26-19 in overtime. Daniels threw two picks in the fourth quarter that led to a pair of field goals.

“Anytime you dislocate something there’s gonna be ligament damage. It just didn’t happen to be ligaments and tendons that I needed surgery on,” Mayfield said. “So just give them time to heal, do as much as possible, come back stronger and work on that. And yeah, it’s football. If something like that happens, that’s the nature of the game, unfortunately. But we’ve got into a place where it’s strong enough to (play).”

Mayfield, who signed a $165 million, three-year contract extension before the season , hadn’t missed a start since joining the Buccaneers in 2023. He played through various injuries throughout his career, which began in Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in 2018.

The Buccaneers got off to their worst start since 2014, going 0-3 with Mayfield. He struggled behind an offensive line that was woeful at the time. He has two touchdown passes and two interceptions, has lost three fumbles and has been sacked 13 times.

Daniels didn't fare much better but led an impressive win at Dallas on Oct. 8. Daniel has three TDs, five picks and a 63.4 rating.

“We weren’t doing the little things right,” Mayfield said. “Whether it’s guys overthinking. ... I don’t think we have dumb guys on this football team. It’s guys overthinking, just not doing the Day 1 stuff the right way. And so when you have that, guys flying around, you hesitate at quarterback or your eyes are in the right spot quarterback and you’re trusting a guy to be there, you need to understand that you build this system based on timing, the rhythm of your feet, so it’s really important to do that. Our O-line is playing a lot better, and we need to take advantage of it. We need to be on the same page.”

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