BBWAA AL Reliever of the Year Award Ballots

Name Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Ronald Blum The Associated Press BAL Varland Smith Bednar Baker Chapman Rich Dubroff Baltimore baseball.col BAL Varland Baker Smith Hader Latz Jen McCaffrey The Athletic BOS Varland Chapman Smith Bednar Miles David Laurila FanGraphs BOS Smith Varland Baker Latz Whitlock Russell Dorsey Yahoo! Sports CHI Varland Smith Baker Latz Chapman Bradford Doolittle ESPN CHI Smith Varland Chapman Baker Taylor Christopher Assenheimer The Chronicle-Telegram CLE Varland Smith Baker Bednar Chapman Joe Reedy Associated Press CLE Smith Baker Varland Chapman Hader Dawn Klemish MLB.com DET Baker Smith Varland Chapman Bednar Will Burchfield 97.1 The Ticket DET Varland Baker Smith Latz Hader Javier Gonzalez Pelota Cubana USA HOU Baker Smith Varland Hader Chapman Alyson Footer MLB.com HOU Smith Whitlock Baker Varland Chapman Joe Posnanski JoeBlogs KC Smith Varland Baker Headrick Taylor Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star KC Varland Smith Baker Headrick Hader Brent Maguire MLB.com LA Varland Smith Baker Latz Hader Jim Alexander Southern California News Group LA Baker Bednar Smith Chapman Hader Aaron Gleeman AaronGleeman.com MIN Varland Smith Baker Hader Bednar Pat Borzi MinnPost.com MIN Baker Smith Varland Chapman Headrick Bryan Hoch MLB.com NY Smith Baker Varland Chapman Headrick Randy Miller NJ.com NY Varland Baker Smith Chapman Hader Bob Condotta The Seattle Times. SEA Varland Smith Headrick Latz Whitlock Maury Brown At Large SEA Varland Smith Headrick Latz Hader Andrew Baggarly The Athletic SF/ATH Varland Baker Smith Rogers Taylor Chris Biderman Sacramento Bee SF/ATH Varland Smith Baker Chapman Bednar John Romano Tampa Bay Times TB Baker Varland Smith Latz Chapman Enrique Rojas ESPN Deportes TB Smith Baker Chapman Hader Latz TR Sullivan At large TEX Baker Smith Chapman Bednar Varland Schuyler Dixon The Associated Press TEX Hader Baker Smith Chapman Latz Ian Harrison Associated Press TOR Varland Smith Baker Bednar Chapman Ben Nicholson-Smith Sportsnet.ca TOR Varland Smith Baker Bednar Miles

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