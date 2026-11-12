BBWAA AL Reliever of the Year Voting

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Points Louis Varland, Toronto 16 4 5 1 1 146 Cade Smith, Cleveland 7 15 8 - - 133 Bryan Baker, Tampa Bay 6 8 11 2 - 111 Aroldis Chapman, Boston - 1 3 8 7 36 Josh Hader, Houston 1 - - 4 7 22 David Bednar, New York - 1 1 5 3 20 Jacob Latz, Texas - - - 7 3 17 Brent Headrick, New York - - 2 2 2 12 Garrett Whitlock, Texas - 1 - - 2 6 Grant Taylor, Chicago - - - - 3 3 Spencer Miles, Toronto - - - - 2 2 Tyler Rogers, Toronto - - - 1 - 2

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