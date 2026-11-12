BBWAA NL Reliever of the Year Award Ballots

Name Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Mark Bowman MLB.com ATL Miller Morejón Duran Megill Fuentes Charles Odum The Associated Press ATL Miller Duran Megill Iglesias Montgomery Jesse Sanchez MLB.com AZ Miller Duran Iglesias Megill Morejón Barry M. Bloom Chicago Sun-Times AZ Miller Duran Morejón Megill Scott Patrick Mooney The Athletic CHI Miller Duran Morejón Megill Iglesias Katsushi Nagao Kyodo News CHI Miller Duran Megill Iglesias Scott Matt Snyder CBS Sports CIN Miller Duran Morejón Megill Montgomery Dan Szymborski FanGraphs CIN Miller Morejón Duran Megill Scott Manny Randhawa MLB.com COL Miller Duran Megill Scott Morejón Kevin Henry Denver Gazette COL Miller Duran Megill Iglesias Morejón Eric Stephen SB Nation LA Miller Duran Morejón Megill Scott Nobuhiro Saito Nikkan Sports News LA Miller Duran Ashby Morejón Lee Jorge Ebro www.serebroenlosdeportes.com MIA Miller Megill Duran Uribe Iglesias Aram Leighton Just Baseball MIA Miller Duran Morejón Fuentes Montgomery Todd Rosiak Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Miller Megill Morejón Duran Fuentes Curt Hogg Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Miller Duran Morejón Fuentes Megill Max Goodman NJ.com NY Miller Duran Morejón Megill Fuentes Abbey Mastracco New York Daily News NY Miller Duran Morejón Fuentes Montgomery Dan Gelston The Associated Press PHI Miller Duran Megill Morejón Scott Mike McGarry Press of Atlantic City PHI Miller Duran Megill Iglesias Pagan José Negron DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT Miller Duran Iglesias Montgomery Megill Danny Demilio Pittsburgh Baseball Now PIT Miller Duran Megill Ashby Morejón Kevin Acee San Diego Union-Tribune SD Miller Morejón Megill Lee Ashby Dennis Lin The Athletic SD Miller Morejón Duran Megill Montgomery John Shea San Francisco Standard SF Miller Duran Megill Garcia Morejón Maria Guardado MLB.com SF Miller Duran Morejón Megill Fuentes Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Miller Duran Morejón Montgomery Megill Rob Rains STLSportsPage.com STL Miller Duran Megill Montgomery Morejón Jessica Camerato MLB.com WAS Miller Duran Morejón Megill Iglesias Andrew Golden The Banner WAS Miller Duran Megill Morejón Scott

LA NACION News Services