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BBWAA NL Reliever of the Year Award Voting

Professional pitchers received season awards based on voting totals; the rankings reflect performance league wide

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BBWAA NL Reliever of the Year Award Voting
BBWAA NL Reliever of the Year Award Voting

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Points Mason Miller, San Diego 30 - - - - 210 Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia 24 4 1 - - 110 Trevor Megill, Milwaukee - 2 11 11 3 66 Adrián Morejón, San Diego - 4 12 3 6 64 Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta - - 2 4 3 17 Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh - - - 3 5 11 Didier Fuentes, Atlanta - - - 3 4 10 Tanner Scott, Los Angeles - - - 1 6 8 Aaron Ashby, Milwaukee - - 1 1 1 6 Dylan Lee, Atlanta - - - 1 1 3 Brandyn Garcia, Arizona - - - 1 - 2 Abner Uribe, Milwaukee - - - 1 - 2 Emilio Pagan, Cincinnati - - - - 1 1

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