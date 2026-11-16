LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Following his first experience with turf toe, Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai thinks the injury needs a new name.

Turf toe is just an inadequate description of the actual pain connected to the issue.

“Absolutely. I’ll be the first to sign a petition to get that changed,” Monangai said.

Monangai said he is “on track” for Sunday when the Bears return from their bye week with a home game against the New Orleans Saints. He hasn't played since he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-12 victory over the New York Jets on Oct. 4.

Monangai and wide receiver Luther Burden warmed up and participated in drills during the portion of Monday's practice that was open to reporters. Burden left Chicago's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 9 because of a concussion.

Monangai's return could provide a big lift for a sputtering rushing attack that managed just 72 yards in the win over the Buccaneers.

“Yeah, he’s a dog,” Bears tight end Colston Loveland said. “He runs hard ... runs fast, so we’re missing him and ready for him to get out here.”

The 24-year-old Monangai was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of last year's draft out of Rutgers. He rushed for 783 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, helping the Bears win the NFC North.

Immediately after the Jets game, Monangai thought he just had a thumb injury. Then the toe issue surfaced.

“It was just obvious. My thumb’s going the wrong way," he said. "But yeah, then next day kind of after the soreness and everything, the adrenaline’s worn off and you’re kind of doing a consensus of where your injuries and soreness (are), I was walking and you know I just didn’t feel right."

After testing and speaking with doctors, Monangai was diagnosed with turf toe on his right foot.

“I’m not a doctor, but it’s very painful,” he said. “From what I understand it’s really just a hyperextension of your big toe, and ... your big toe’s very important for your foot."

Monangai has 60 carries for 324 yards and three TDs in four games this season. He will have plates in his right shoe to help manage the injury.

“The time off definitely helped but I mean it’s going to be there,” he said. “Offseason I’ll heal it. That will be for then.”

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