NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees closer David Bednar and Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers were the only players to accept $23.15 million qualifying offers from their former teams by Tuesday's deadline, both setting records for average annual values at their positions.

Eight free agents were given the offers by their former teams on Nov. 2. Those not accepting included Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena, Baltimore left-hander Trevor Rogers, Pittsburgh second baseman Brandon Lowe and San Diego left-hander Adrian Morejon.

First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, who received a qualifying offer from Milwaukee, finalized a $58 million, four-year contract with Boston on Tuesday. He gets $16 million in each of the first two seasons, $15 million in 2029 and $11 million in 2030. Bauers would receive a $2 million assignment bonus each time he is traded.

Bednar, a two-time All-Star, was 7-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 35 saves in 39 chances. The salary of the 32-year-old right-hander set a mark for relief pitchers, topping the $23 million averaged by Edwin Díaz in a $69 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that began this year.

Jeffers set a record for average annual value in a contract for a catcher, surpassing J.T. Realmuto's $23.1 million in a $115.5 million, five-year contract with Philadelphia for 2021-25 . Jeffers, 29, hit .256 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs over 92 games. He was sidelined from the Twins between May 18 and July 10 after breaking his left hamate bone while swinging at a pitch from Houston's AJ Blubaugh that resulted in a foul ball.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season and only 20 of 165 prior offers have been accepted. This year's figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts in 2026.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he had been with the same team continuously since opening day and had never received a qualifying offer before.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the next amateur draft, his former club receives draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

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