Bellingham leads Madrid to another win, Chelsea scores 4 against Brighton

Jude Bellingham starred as Real Madrid made it three wins from three under José Mourinho on Sunday while the team’s former coach Xabi Alonso , now at Chelsea, also enjoyed another victory.

Bellingham scored one goal and created another, and Kylian Mbappé and substitute Arda Güler also scored, as Madrid eased to a 4-0 home win over promoted Malaga, back in La Liga after eight years.

Chelsea emerged with a 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League , where Manchester United was playing Ipswich later.

Also later Sunday, Marseille visited Monaco for a southern derby in the French league.

Bellingham unstoppable in La Liga

Bellingham, who scored Madrid’s first goal of the season, got the first again Sunday after surging past a couple of Malaga defenders and shooting past goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero from a narrow angle. Some fans in the stadium responded by singing the Beatles hit “Hey Jude.”

He forced the ball over again shortly afterward, heading the rebound from an attempt by Mbappé. Malaga defender Carlos Puga‘s desperate attempt to clear struck Herrero’s back to go in.

Mbappé effectively sealed the result inside the first half hour when he scored with a volley to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Alexander-Arnold made his first start at right back after watching new signing Denzel Dumfries take his place in the opening two games.

Bellingham struck the post and again went close in the second half, before Güler competed the scoring thanks to unselfish play from Vinícius Júnior.

Chelsea makes it 2 from 2 in Premier League

Alonso watched as his Chelsea team prevailed 4-3 over Brighton in a wild English league game earlier.

Cole Palmer starred for Chelsea , but Alonso will have concerns about the team’s defense – and an injury to key midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Argentina’s Emi Martínez played in goal for Chelsea, which announced his transfer from Aston Villa just hours before.

Schalke’s Bundesliga return

Schalke was set to make its German top-flight return after three seasons away in Augsburg later Sunday.

Freiburg routed Werder Bremen 4-1 in the early match.

Defending champion Bayern Munich opened the league with a 5-1 rout of Stuttgart on Friday.

Big achievers in action in Italy

Defending champion Inter Milan will visit Cagliari later Sunday in Serie A, where it’s hoping for another dominant display after an opening 4-1 rout of Monsa.

Also, Napoli will host Como in a duel between Champions League participants.

Fiery Flanders derby in Belgium

Gent dealt Belgian Pro League champion Club Brugge its first defeat of the season, 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Ibrahima Cissé, who was sent off in stoppage time for striking an opponent with his elbow.

Brugge’s Portuguese winger Carlos Forbs was sent off earlier – before Cissé’s 85th-minute headed winner – as both Flanders rivals finished with 10 men.

Sporting Charleroi leads with four wins from four games.

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