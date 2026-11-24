MADRID (AP) — It took only a few minutes for Jude Bellingham to give Real Madrid the spark it needed to rally past PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After being left out of the starting lineup to rest, Bellingham came off the bench at halftime and revitalized Madrid’s offense at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, scoring a superb goal to lead it to a 5-1 victory over the Dutch club.

Coach José Mourinho said having Bellingham available "proved key” to the team's comeback.

“Obviously Jude is a different type of player and he gave us what we didn't have in the first half,” Mourinho said. “He changed the game, scored an incredible goal.”

Bellingham's goal in the 60th minute was a beauty, coming after he lifted the ball with his left foot, kept it up in the air with his right and used the outside of the same foot to curl a shot into the far corner.

“I have no idea what I did," Bellingham said. "I don’t know. I had the ball in a good position and thought about shooting. I did it and it was a goal.”

It was Bellingham's seventh goal for Madrid this season. He also set up Vinícius Júnior's goal near the end.

“He did well,” Madrid's Federico Valverde said of Bellingham. “We were struggling to keep the ball behind their midfielders and when Jude came in he gave us that tranquility to control possession.”

Mourinho said Bellingham had felt fatigue after the last game and that he wanted to give him some rest.

“I thought, probably mistakenly, that we could win without him," Mourinho said. "I wanted to protect him as much as possible.”

Mourinho made two other halftime substitutions, also introducing Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konaté. He said “a mental click” helped the team return for the second half with a better attitude.

“The first half was difficult and it’s easy for the fans to get negative but, when they’re positive, the team plays a thousand times better,” Bellingham said. “That’s why we need this in every match, for every player. And I’m convinced we’re going to win games.”

It was Madrid's fifth straight Champions League victory in the competition's league phase this season, and 10th win in a row in all competitions.

PSV had taken the lead when Ivan Perišić converted a penalty in the 32nd and Valverde equalized in the 50th. Kylian Mbappé added to the lead in the 64th and 84th minutes, and Vinícius closed the scoring in the 87th for only his second goal with Madrid this season — and first since August.

Mbappé has scored in all five Madrid victories in the Champions League this season, with six goals in total. He has 19 goals in 18 matches with Madrid across all competitions.

He handed his player-of-the-match trophy to Vinícius after the game. Vinícius raised his hands and pressed his palms together after scoring, appearing to ask for forgiveness.

Arda Güler had two assists for Madrid.

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